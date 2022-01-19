Noise Monitoring Meters Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Noise Monitoring Meters are monitoring meters used to measure noise at airports, construction sites or urban communities.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Noise Monitoring Meters in global, including the following market information:
- Global Noise Monitoring Meters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Noise Monitoring Meters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Noise Monitoring Meters companies in 2021 (%)
The global Noise Monitoring Meters market was valued at 65 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 77 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wifi Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Noise Monitoring Meters include Bruel & Kjr, Acoem, SVANTEK, AVA Monitoring, Larson Davis (LD), Sigicom, Norsoni, Casella and Nihon Onkyo Engineering, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Noise Monitoring Meters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Noise Monitoring Meters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Noise Monitoring Meters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Wifi
- USB
- Others
Global Noise Monitoring Meters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Noise Monitoring Meters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Oil & Gas
- Cities
- Mining
- Port
- Construction
- Airport
- Other
Global Noise Monitoring Meters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Noise Monitoring Meters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Noise Monitoring Meters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Noise Monitoring Meters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Noise Monitoring Meters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Noise Monitoring Meters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Bruel & Kjr
- Acoem
- SVANTEK
- AVA Monitoring
- Larson Davis (LD)
- Sigicom
- Norsoni
- Casella
- Nihon Onkyo Engineering
- PCE Instruments
- Topsonic Systemhaus
- Cirrus Research
- NTi Audio
- Sonitus Systems
- Sinus Messtechnik GmbH
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Noise Monitoring Meters Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Noise Monitoring Meters Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Noise Monitoring Meters Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Noise Monitoring Meters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Noise Monitoring Meters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Noise Monitoring Meters Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Noise Monitoring Meters Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Noise Monitoring Meters Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Noise Monitoring Meters Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Noise Monitoring Meters Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Noise Monitoring Meters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Noise Monitoring Meters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Noise Monitoring Meters Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Noise Monitoring Meters Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Noise Monitoring Meters Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Noise Monitoring Meters Companies
4 Sights by Product
