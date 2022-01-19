Portable Noise Monitoring System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Portable noise monitoring station has been developed mainly for short-term measurement, emphasizing portability and usability. It enables a user to set it up easily and quickly in the field. In spite of its compactness, it realizes precise automated measurement in combination with the aircraft noise discriminating equipment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Noise Monitoring System in global, including the following market information:

Global Portable Noise Monitoring System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Portable Noise Monitoring System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Portable Noise Monitoring System companies in 2021 (%)

The global Portable Noise Monitoring System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wifi Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Portable Noise Monitoring System include Bruel & Kjr, Acoem, SVANTEK, AVA Monitoring, Larson Davis (LD), Sigicom, Norsoni, Casella and Nihon Onkyo Engineering, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Portable Noise Monitoring System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Portable Noise Monitoring System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Noise Monitoring System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wifi

USB

Others

Global Portable Noise Monitoring System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Noise Monitoring System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil & Gas

Cities

Mining

Port

Construction

Airport

Other

Global Portable Noise Monitoring System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Noise Monitoring System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Portable Noise Monitoring System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Portable Noise Monitoring System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Portable Noise Monitoring System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Portable Noise Monitoring System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bruel & Kjr

Acoem

SVANTEK

AVA Monitoring

Larson Davis (LD)

Sigicom

Norsoni

Casella

Nihon Onkyo Engineering

PCE Instruments

Topsonic Systemhaus

Cirrus Research

NTi Audio

Sonitus Systems

Sinus Messtechnik GmbH

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Portable Noise Monitoring System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Portable Noise Monitoring System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Portable Noise Monitoring System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Portable Noise Monitoring System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Portable Noise Monitoring System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Portable Noise Monitoring System Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Portable Noise Monitoring System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Portable Noise Monitoring System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Portable Noise Monitoring System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Portable Noise Monitoring System Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Portable Noise Monitoring System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Portable Noise Monitoring System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Portable Noise Monitoring System Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Noise Monitoring System Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Portable N

