Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) is an omega-3 fatty acid that is a primary structural component of the humanbrain, cerebral cortex, skin, andretina. In physiological literature, it is given the name 22:6(n-3). It can be synthesized from alpha-linolenic acid or obtained directly from maternal milk (breast milk), fish oil, or algae oil.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) in global, including the following market information:
- Global Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) market was valued at 3562.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6427.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fish Oil DHA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) include BASF, DSM, Lonza, Cellana, JC Biotech, FEMICO, Runke, Bioco and CABIO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Fish Oil DHA
- Algae DHA
- Other
Global Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Breastfeeding Mother
- Infants and Young Children
- Pregnant Mother
- Adults Need to Improve Memory
Global Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- DSM
- Lonza
- Cellana
- JC Biotech
- FEMICO
- Runke
- Bioco
- CABIO
- Fuxing
- Huison
- Kingdomway
- Yuexiang
- Keyuan
- Bizen Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Docosahex
