Liquid Manifolds Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A liquid manifold is a section of pipe that has built in ports in it designed to distribute liquid.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Liquid Manifolds in global, including the following market information:
- Global Liquid Manifolds Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Liquid Manifolds Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Liquid Manifolds companies in 2021 (%)
The global Liquid Manifolds market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Liquid Manifolds include FMC Technologies Inc., GE, Genstar Technologies, B&B Oilfield Services, CANADOIL Group Ltd and Aker solutions ASA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Liquid Manifolds manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Liquid Manifolds Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Liquid Manifolds Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Steel
- Copper
- Others
Global Liquid Manifolds Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Liquid Manifolds Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential
- Industrial
- Commercial
Global Liquid Manifolds Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Liquid Manifolds Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Liquid Manifolds revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Liquid Manifolds revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Liquid Manifolds sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Liquid Manifolds sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- FMC Technologies Inc.
- GE
- Genstar Technologies
- B&B Oilfield Services
- CANADOIL Group Ltd
- Aker solutions ASA
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Liquid Manifolds Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Liquid Manifolds Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Liquid Manifolds Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Liquid Manifolds Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Liquid Manifolds Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Liquid Manifolds Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Liquid Manifolds Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Liquid Manifolds Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Liquid Manifolds Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Liquid Manifolds Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Liquid Manifolds Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Liquid Manifolds Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Liquid Manifolds Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Liquid Manifolds Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Liquid Manifolds Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Liquid Manifolds Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Liquid Manifolds Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
