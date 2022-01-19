Water Manifolds Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A water manifold is a section of pipe that has built in ports in it designed to distribute water.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Water Manifolds in global, including the following market information:
- Global Water Manifolds Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Water Manifolds Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Water Manifolds companies in 2021 (%)
The global Water Manifolds market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Water Manifolds include FMC Technologies Inc., GE, Genstar Technologies, B&B Oilfield Services, CANADOIL Group Ltd and Aker solutions ASA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Water Manifolds manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Water Manifolds Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Water Manifolds Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Steel
- Copper
- Others
Global Water Manifolds Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Water Manifolds Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential
- Industrial
- Commercial
Global Water Manifolds Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Water Manifolds Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Water Manifolds revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Water Manifolds revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Water Manifolds sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Water Manifolds sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- FMC Technologies Inc.
- GE
- Genstar Technologies
- B&B Oilfield Services
- CANADOIL Group Ltd
- Aker solutions ASA
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Water Manifolds Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Water Manifolds Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Water Manifolds Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Water Manifolds Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Water Manifolds Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Water Manifolds Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Water Manifolds Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Water Manifolds Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Water Manifolds Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Water Manifolds Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Water Manifolds Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Water Manifolds Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Water Manifolds Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Manifolds Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Water Manifolds Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Manifolds Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Water Manifolds Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Steel
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Water Manifolds Sales Market Report 2021
Global Water Manifolds Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition
Global Water Manifolds Market Research Report 2021
Covid-19 Impact on Global Water Manifolds Market Insights, Forecast to 2026