Biodegradable Straw Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

PLA (Polyactic Acid) compostable straws are made from renwable plant-based material, most commonly sugar cane or corn starch. Due to their status as a bioactive polyester, they boast the same appearance and structural performance of plastic. They are also a sustainable option as PLA is compostable.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biodegradable Straw in global, including the following market information:

Global Biodegradable Straw Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Biodegradable Straw Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Biodegradable Straw companies in 2021 (%)

The global Biodegradable Straw market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Paper Coated Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Biodegradable Straw include Aardvark Straws, Lollicup USA, AmerCareRoyal, Canada Brown Paper Straws, StoneStraw Limited, Vegware and Minima, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Biodegradable Straw manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Biodegradable Straw Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Biodegradable Straw Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Paper Coated

Plastic

Global Biodegradable Straw Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Biodegradable Straw Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Drinks

Coffee

Tea

Others

Global Biodegradable Straw Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Biodegradable Straw Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Biodegradable Straw revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Biodegradable Straw revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Biodegradable Straw sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Biodegradable Straw sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aardvark Straws

Lollicup USA

AmerCareRoyal

Canada Brown Paper Straws

StoneStraw Limited

Vegware

Minima

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Biodegradable Straw Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Biodegradable Straw Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Biodegradable Straw Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Biodegradable Straw Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Biodegradable Straw Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Biodegradable Straw Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Biodegradable Straw Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Biodegradable Straw Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Biodegradable Straw Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Biodegradable Straw Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Biodegradable Straw Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biodegradable Straw Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Biodegradable Straw Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biodegradable Straw Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biodegradable Straw Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biodegradable Straw Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

