Amorphous Core Dry-type Transformer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An amorphous core transformer is a highly efficient electrical transformer, which has a magnetic core comprised of ferromagnetic amorphous metal alloyed with a glass former. This ribbon of steel is wound to form the transformers core. The materials used in amorphous core transformers have high magnetic susceptibility, low coercivity and high electrical resistance.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Amorphous Core Dry-type Transformer in global, including the following market information:

Global Amorphous Core Dry-type Transformer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Amorphous Core Dry-type Transformer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Amorphous Core Dry-type Transformer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Amorphous Core Dry-type Transformer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 100 kV Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Amorphous Core Dry-type Transformer include Hitachi, ABB, Siemens, Zhixin Electric, Vijai, CG Global, Howard Industries, STS and CREAT, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Amorphous Core Dry-type Transformer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Amorphous Core Dry-type Transformer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Amorphous Core Dry-type Transformer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 100 kV

100 kV-1000 kV

Above 1000 kV

Global Amorphous Core Dry-type Transformer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Amorphous Core Dry-type Transformer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Factory

Building

Electric Pole

Global Amorphous Core Dry-type Transformer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Amorphous Core Dry-type Transformer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Amorphous Core Dry-type Transformer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Amorphous Core Dry-type Transformer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Amorphous Core Dry-type Transformer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Amorphous Core Dry-type Transformer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hitachi

ABB

Siemens

Zhixin Electric

Vijai

CG Global

Howard Industries

STS

CREAT

BRG

Sunten

Eaglerise

Tianwei Group

ProlecGE

Kotsons

Yangdong Electric

Powerstar

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Amorphous Core Dry-type Transformer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Amorphous Core Dry-type Transformer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Amorphous Core Dry-type Transformer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Amorphous Core Dry-type Transformer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Amorphous Core Dry-type Transformer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Amorphous Core Dry-type Transformer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Amorphous Core Dry-type Transformer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Amorphous Core Dry-type Transformer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Amorphous Core Dry-type Transformer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Amorphous Core Dry-type Transformer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Amorphous Core Dry-type Transformer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Amorphous Core Dry-type Transformer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Amorphous Core Dry-type Transformer Product Type

