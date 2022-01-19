Electromagnetic Degaussers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Degaussing is the process of reducing or eliminating an unwanted magnetic field (or data) stored on tape and disk media such as computer and laptop hard drives, diskettes, reels, cassettes and cartridge tapes. When exposed to the powerful magnetic field of a degausser, the magnetic data on a tape or hard disk is neutralized, or erased. Degaussing is the guaranteed form of hard drive erasure, as such; it serves as the standard method of data destruction. Electromagnetic degaussers generate a magnetic field by charging a degaussing coil.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electromagnetic Degaussers in global, including the following market information:

Global Electromagnetic Degaussers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electromagnetic Degaussers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Electromagnetic Degaussers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electromagnetic Degaussers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mobile Operations Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electromagnetic Degaussers include Garner, VS Security, Security Engineered Machinery, Proton Data Security, intimus, Data Security, Inc, Whitaker Brothers, IDEAL.MBM Corporation and Beijing Heshenda Information and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electromagnetic Degaussers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electromagnetic Degaussers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Electromagnetic Degaussers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mobile Operations

High Volume

Global Electromagnetic Degaussers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Electromagnetic Degaussers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Defense and Government

Financial Company

Hospital

Radio/TV/Broadcasting

Data Storage Company

Others

Global Electromagnetic Degaussers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Electromagnetic Degaussers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electromagnetic Degaussers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electromagnetic Degaussers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electromagnetic Degaussers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Electromagnetic Degaussers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Garner

VS Security

Security Engineered Machinery

Proton Data Security

intimus

Data Security, Inc

Whitaker Brothers

IDEAL.MBM Corporation

Beijing Heshenda Information

ZhongChaoWeiye

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electromagnetic Degaussers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electromagnetic Degaussers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electromagnetic Degaussers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electromagnetic Degaussers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electromagnetic Degaussers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electromagnetic Degaussers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electromagnetic Degaussers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electromagnetic Degaussers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electromagnetic Degaussers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electromagnetic Degaussers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electromagnetic Degaussers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electromagnetic Degaussers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electromagnetic Degaussers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electromagnetic Degaussers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electromagnetic Degaussers Companies

