Electronic Media Erasure Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Electronic Media Erasure is a machine used to eliminate data stored on computer and laptop hard drives, floppy disks and magnetic tape, by randomly changing the alignment of magnetic domains on the medium. Electronic Media Erasure are used to de-magnetize a hard drive and therefore erase the data on it.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Media Erasure in global, including the following market information:

Global Electronic Media Erasure Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electronic Media Erasure Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Electronic Media Erasure companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electronic Media Erasure market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Coil Degaussers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electronic Media Erasure include Garner, VS Security, Security Engineered Machinery, Proton Data Security, intimus, Data Security, Inc, Whitaker Brothers, IDEAL.MBM Corporation and Beijing Heshenda Information and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electronic Media Erasure manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electronic Media Erasure Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Electronic Media Erasure Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Coil Degaussers

Capacitive Discharge Degaussers

Permanent Magnet Degaussers

Global Electronic Media Erasure Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Electronic Media Erasure Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Defense and Government

Financial Company

Hospital

Radio/TV/Broadcasting

Data Storage Company

Others

Global Electronic Media Erasure Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Electronic Media Erasure Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electronic Media Erasure revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electronic Media Erasure revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electronic Media Erasure sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Electronic Media Erasure sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Garner

VS Security

Security Engineered Machinery

Proton Data Security

intimus

Data Security, Inc

Whitaker Brothers

IDEAL.MBM Corporation

Beijing Heshenda Information

ZhongChaoWeiye

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electronic Media Erasure Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electronic Media Erasure Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electronic Media Erasure Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electronic Media Erasure Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electronic Media Erasure Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electronic Media Erasure Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electronic Media Erasure Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electronic Media Erasure Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electronic Media Erasure Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electronic Media Erasure Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electronic Media Erasure Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Media Erasure Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electronic Media Erasure Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Media Erasure Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electronic Media Erasure Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Media Erasure Companies

