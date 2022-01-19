Hard Drive Eraser Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hard Drive Eraser is a machine used to eliminate data stored on computer and laptop hard drives, floppy disks and magnetic tape, by randomly changing the alignment of magnetic domains on the medium. Hard Drive Eraser are used to de-magnetize a hard drive and therefore erase the data on it.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hard Drive Eraser in global, including the following market information:

Global Hard Drive Eraser Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hard Drive Eraser Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Hard Drive Eraser companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hard Drive Eraser market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Coil Degaussers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hard Drive Eraser include Garner, VS Security, Security Engineered Machinery, Proton Data Security, intimus, Data Security, Inc, Whitaker Brothers, IDEAL.MBM Corporation and Beijing Heshenda Information and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hard Drive Eraser manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hard Drive Eraser Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Hard Drive Eraser Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Coil Degaussers

Capacitive Discharge Degaussers

Permanent Magnet Degaussers

Global Hard Drive Eraser Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Hard Drive Eraser Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Defense and Government

Financial Company

Hospital

Radio/TV/Broadcasting

Data Storage Company

Others

Global Hard Drive Eraser Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Hard Drive Eraser Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hard Drive Eraser revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hard Drive Eraser revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hard Drive Eraser sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Hard Drive Eraser sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Garner

VS Security

Security Engineered Machinery

Proton Data Security

intimus

Data Security, Inc

Whitaker Brothers

IDEAL.MBM Corporation

Beijing Heshenda Information

ZhongChaoWeiye

