Tape Degausser Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Degausser is a machine used to eliminate data stored on computer and laptop hard drives, floppy disks and magnetic tape, by randomly changing the alignment of magnetic domains on the medium. Tape Degaussers are used to de-magnetize a tape and therefore erase the data on it.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tape Degausser in global, including the following market information:

Global Tape Degausser Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Tape Degausser Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Tape Degausser companies in 2021 (%)

The global Tape Degausser market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Coil Degaussers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Tape Degausser include Garner, VS Security, Security Engineered Machinery, Proton Data Security, intimus, Data Security, Inc, Whitaker Brothers, IDEAL.MBM Corporation and Beijing Heshenda Information and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Tape Degausser manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Tape Degausser Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Tape Degausser Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Coil Degaussers

Capacitive Discharge Degaussers

Permanent Magnet Degaussers

Global Tape Degausser Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Tape Degausser Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Defense and Government

Financial Company

Hospital

Radio/TV/Broadcasting

Data Storage Company

Others

Global Tape Degausser Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Tape Degausser Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Tape Degausser revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Tape Degausser revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Tape Degausser sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Tape Degausser sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Garner

VS Security

Security Engineered Machinery

Proton Data Security

intimus

Data Security, Inc

Whitaker Brothers

IDEAL.MBM Corporation

Beijing Heshenda Information

ZhongChaoWeiye

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Tape Degausser Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Tape Degausser Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Tape Degausser Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Tape Degausser Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Tape Degausser Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Tape Degausser Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Tape Degausser Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Tape Degausser Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Tape Degausser Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Tape Degausser Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Tape Degausser Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tape Degausser Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Tape Degausser Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tape Degausser Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tape Degausser Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tape Degausser Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Tape Degausser Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Coil Degaussers

