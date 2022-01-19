Cleaning and Disinfecting Wipes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cleaning and Disinfecting Wipes Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cleaning and Disinfecting Wipes in global, including the following market information:
Global Cleaning and Disinfecting Wipes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cleaning and Disinfecting Wipes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Cleaning and Disinfecting Wipes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cleaning and Disinfecting Wipes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Disposable Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cleaning and Disinfecting Wipes include Clorox, Reckitt Benckiser, Kimberly-Clark, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, SC Johnson, 3M, Unilever Group and Edgewell Personal Care, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cleaning and Disinfecting Wipes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cleaning and Disinfecting Wipes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cleaning and Disinfecting Wipes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Disposable
- Non-disposable
Global Cleaning and Disinfecting Wipes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cleaning and Disinfecting Wipes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Home Use
- Commercial Use
- Hospital Use
- Others
Global Cleaning and Disinfecting Wipes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cleaning and Disinfecting Wipes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Cleaning and Disinfecting Wipes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Cleaning and Disinfecting Wipes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Cleaning and Disinfecting Wipes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Cleaning and Disinfecting Wipes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Clorox
- Reckitt Benckiser
- Kimberly-Clark
- Procter & Gamble
- Johnson & Johnson
- SC Johnson
- 3M
- Unilever Group
- Edgewell Personal Care
- Nice-Pak
- Medline Industries
- Rockline Industries
- Claire Manufacturing
- Parker Laboratories
- Smith & Nephew
- ConvaTec
- Tufco
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cleaning and Disinfecting Wipes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cleaning and Disinfecting Wipes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cleaning and Disinfecting Wipes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cleaning and Disinfecting Wipes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cleaning and Disinfecting Wipes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cleaning and Disinfecting Wipes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cleaning and Disinfecting Wipes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cleaning and Disinfecting Wipes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cleaning and Disinfecting Wipes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cleaning and Disinfecting Wipes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cleaning and Disinfecting Wipes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cleaning and Disinfecting Wipes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cleaning and Disinfecting Wipes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cleaning and Disinfecting Wipes Players in Global Market
