Face Mists Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The Face Mists (Facial Water Spray) usually consists of natural mineral springs or hot spring water, containing a large amount of minerals and trace elements. In addition to moisturize the skin, the Facial Water Spray can balance skin water and oil, soothe skin pressure, resist allergies, and increase natural skin protection.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Face Mists in global, including the following market information:

Global Face Mists Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Face Mists Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Face Mists companies in 2021 (%)

The global Face Mists market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 100ml Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Face Mists include Avene, Evian, Clinique, LA ROCHE-POSAY, Uriage, Shu Uemura, Jurlique, Vichy and Caudalie, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Face Mists manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Face Mists Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Face Mists Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 100ml

100-300ml

Above 300ml

Global Face Mists Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Face Mists Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Male

Female

Global Face Mists Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Face Mists Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Face Mists revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Face Mists revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Face Mists sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Face Mists sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Avene

Evian

Clinique

LA ROCHE-POSAY

Uriage

Shu Uemura

Jurlique

Vichy

Caudalie

Freeplus

Amore Pacific

Origins

Bobbi Brown

Carroten

DIOR

Clinelle (EIG)

Shiseido

Pechoin

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Face Mists Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Face Mists Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Face Mists Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Face Mists Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Face Mists Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Face Mists Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Face Mists Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Face Mists Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Face Mists Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Face Mists Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Face Mists Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Face Mists Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Face Mists Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Face Mists Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Face Mists Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Face Mists Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Face Mists Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Below 100ml

4.1.3 100-300ml

4.1.4 Above 300ml

