Patch Antenna Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Patch Antenna Market
A patch antenna is a type of radio antenna with a low profile, which can be mounted on a flat surface. It consists of a flat rectangular sheet or “patch” of metal, mounted over a larger sheet of metal called a ground plane.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Patch Antenna in global, including the following market information:
Global Patch Antenna Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Patch Antenna Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Patch Antenna companies in 2021 (%)
The global Patch Antenna market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dielectric Chip Antennas Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Patch Antenna include Vishay, INPAQ, Antenova, Johanson Technology, Mitsubishi Materials, Abracon, TAIYO YUDEN, Linx Technologies and Wrth Elektronik, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Patch Antenna manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Patch Antenna Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Patch Antenna Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Dielectric Chip Antennas
- LTCC Chip Antennas
Global Patch Antenna Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Patch Antenna Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- IOT
- Automotive
- Consumer Device
- Others
Global Patch Antenna Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Patch Antenna Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Patch Antenna revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Patch Antenna revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Patch Antenna sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Patch Antenna sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Vishay
- INPAQ
- Antenova
- Johanson Technology
- Mitsubishi Materials
- Abracon
- TAIYO YUDEN
- Linx Technologies
- Wrth Elektronik
- Taoglas
- Partron
- Yageo
- Rainsun
- Fractus
- Cirocomm
- 2j-antennae
- Microgate
- Sunlord
- TDK
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Patch Antenna Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Patch Antenna Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Patch Antenna Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Patch Antenna Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Patch Antenna Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Patch Antenna Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Patch Antenna Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Patch Antenna Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Patch Antenna Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Patch Antenna Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Patch Antenna Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Patch Antenna Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Patch Antenna Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Patch Antenna Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Patch Antenna Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Patch Antenna Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Patch Antenna Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Dielectric Chip Antennas
