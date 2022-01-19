Smart Tag Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A Smart Tag or smart label is an item identification slip that contains more advanced technologies than conventional bar code data. The most common enhancements in smart labels are EAS Labels, RFID Labels, Sensing Labels, Electronic Shelf Labels, NFC Tags, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Tag in global, including the following market information:

Global Smart Tag Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Smart Tag Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Smart Tag companies in 2021 (%)

The global Smart Tag market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

EAS Labels Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Smart Tag include Checkpoint Systems (CCL), Avery Dennison, Sato Holdings Corporation, Tyco Sensormatic, Smartrac (Linxens), SES (imagotag), Zebra, Fujitsu and Honeywell, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Smart Tag manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Smart Tag Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart Tag Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

EAS Labels

RFID Labels

Sensing Labels

Electronic Shelf Labels

NFC Tags

Global Smart Tag Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart Tag Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Logistic

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Global Smart Tag Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart Tag Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Smart Tag revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Smart Tag revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Smart Tag sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Smart Tag sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Checkpoint Systems (CCL)

Avery Dennison

Sato Holdings Corporation

Tyco Sensormatic

Smartrac (Linxens)

SES (imagotag)

Zebra

Fujitsu

Honeywell

TAG Company

Paragon ID

Century

Pricer

Alien Technology

Invengo Information Technology

Multi-Color Corporation

Samsung

E Ink

Displaydata

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Smart Tag Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Smart Tag Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Smart Tag Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Smart Tag Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Smart Tag Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Smart Tag Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Smart Tag Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Smart Tag Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Smart Tag Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Smart Tag Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Smart Tag Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Tag Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Smart Tag Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Tag Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smart Tag Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Tag Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Smart Tag Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 EAS Labels

4.1.3 RFID Labels

4.1.4 Sensing Labels

