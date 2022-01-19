Intelligent Label Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A Intelligent Label or smart label is an item identification slip that contains more advanced technologies than conventional bar code data. The most common enhancements in smart labels are EAS Labels, RFID Labels, Sensing Labels, Electronic Shelf Labels, NFC Tags, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Intelligent Label in global, including the following market information:
Global Intelligent Label Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Intelligent Label Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Intelligent Label companies in 2021 (%)
The global Intelligent Label market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
EAS Labels Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Intelligent Label include Checkpoint Systems (CCL), Avery Dennison, Sato Holdings Corporation, Tyco Sensormatic, Smartrac (Linxens), SES (imagotag), Zebra, Fujitsu and Honeywell, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Intelligent Label manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Intelligent Label Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Intelligent Label Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- EAS Labels
- RFID Labels
- Sensing Labels
- Electronic Shelf Labels
- NFC Tags
Global Intelligent Label Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Intelligent Label Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Healthcare & Pharmaceutical
- Logistic
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- Others
Global Intelligent Label Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Intelligent Label Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Intelligent Label revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Intelligent Label revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Intelligent Label sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Intelligent Label sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Checkpoint Systems (CCL)
- Avery Dennison
- Sato Holdings Corporation
- Tyco Sensormatic
- Smartrac (Linxens)
- SES (imagotag)
- Zebra
- Fujitsu
- Honeywell
- TAG Company
- Paragon ID
- Century
- Pricer
- Alien Technology
- Invengo Information Technology
- Multi-Color Corporation
- Samsung
- E Ink
- Displaydata
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Intelligent Label Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Intelligent Label Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Intelligent Label Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Intelligent Label Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Intelligent Label Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Intelligent Label Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Intelligent Label Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Intelligent Label Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Intelligent Label Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Intelligent Label Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Intelligent Label Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Intelligent Label Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Intelligent Label Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Intelligent Label Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Intelligent Label Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Intelligent Label Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
