Digital Assorting System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Digital Assorting System, or commonly known as Pick-To-Light (PTL) system is an effective poka-yoke mistake proof part picking system.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Assorting System in global, including the following market information:

Global Digital Assorting System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-digital-assorting-system-2022-2028-723

Global Digital Assorting System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Digital Assorting System companies in 2021 (%)

The global Digital Assorting System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Manual Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Digital Assorting System include Daifuku, Murata Machinery, SSI SCHAEFER, Dematic, Honeywell, Kardex Group, Sick AG, Knapp AG and Aioi-Systems Co, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Digital Assorting System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Digital Assorting System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Digital Assorting System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Manual

Auto Guided

Global Digital Assorting System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Digital Assorting System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Assembly & Manufacturing

Retail & E-Commerce

Pharma & Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

Others

Global Digital Assorting System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Digital Assorting System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Digital Assorting System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Digital Assorting System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Digital Assorting System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Digital Assorting System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Daifuku

Murata Machinery

SSI SCHAEFER

Dematic

Honeywell

Kardex Group

Sick AG

Knapp AG

Aioi-Systems Co

Swisslog

Vanderlande

ULMA Handling Systems

Hans Turck GmbH

Bastian Solutions

Weidmuller

Banner

CREFORM (Yazaki-Kako)

Wenglor Sensonic

Lightning Pick Technologies

ATOX Sistemas

KBS Industrieelektronik

Insystems Automation

Falcon Autotech

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/machines/global-digital-assorting-system-2022-2028-723

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Digital Assorting System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Digital Assorting System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Digital Assorting System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Digital Assorting System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Digital Assorting System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Digital Assorting System Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Digital Assorting System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Digital Assorting System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Digital Assorting System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Digital Assorting System Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Digital Assorting System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Assorting System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Digital Assorting System Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Assorting System Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digital Assorting System Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Assorting System Companies

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Global Digital Assorting System Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition

Global Digital Assorting System Market Research Report 2021

Global Digital Assorting System Market Research Report 2020

Covid-19 Impact on Global Digital Assorting System Market Insights, Forecast to 2026