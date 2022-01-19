Sputtering Equipment Cathode Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sputter deposition is a physical vapour deposition process for depositing thin films, sputtering means ejecting material from a target and depositing it on a substrate such as a silicon wafer.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sputtering Equipment Cathode in global, including the following market information:

Global Sputtering Equipment Cathode Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sputtering Equipment Cathode Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Sputtering Equipment Cathode companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sputtering Equipment Cathode market was valued at 773.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 930.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Linear Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sputtering Equipment Cathode include Kurt J. Lesker Company (KJLC), Veeco Instruments, Inc., Semicore Equipment, Inc., Impact Coatings AB, AJA International, Inc., Soleras Advanced Coatings, Sputtering Components, Inc., KDF Electronic & Vacuum Services, Inc. and PVD Products, Inc. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sputtering Equipment Cathode manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sputtering Equipment Cathode Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sputtering Equipment Cathode Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Linear

Circular

Global Sputtering Equipment Cathode Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sputtering Equipment Cathode Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Electronics

Aerospace

Others

Global Sputtering Equipment Cathode Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sputtering Equipment Cathode Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sputtering Equipment Cathode revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sputtering Equipment Cathode revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sputtering Equipment Cathode sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Sputtering Equipment Cathode sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kurt J. Lesker Company (KJLC)

Veeco Instruments, Inc.

Semicore Equipment, Inc.

Impact Coatings AB

AJA International, Inc.

Soleras Advanced Coatings

Sputtering Components, Inc.

KDF Electronic & Vacuum Services, Inc.

PVD Products, Inc.

Angstrom Sciences, Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sputtering Equipment Cathode Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sputtering Equipment Cathode Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sputtering Equipment Cathode Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sputtering Equipment Cathode Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sputtering Equipment Cathode Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sputtering Equipment Cathode Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sputtering Equipment Cathode Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sputtering Equipment Cathode Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sputtering Equipment Cathode Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sputtering Equipment Cathode Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sputtering Equipment Cathode Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sputtering Equipment Cathode Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sputtering Equipment Cathode Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sputtering Equipment Cathode Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sputtering Equipment Cathode Companies

