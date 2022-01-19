Global Antifreeze Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Antifreeze market was valued at 5569 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.37% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Antifreeze is a type of coolant with antifreeze function. It is generally used for cars, trucks, bus, tractors, train locomotives and engineering machinery etc. Antifreeze has the function of anti-freezing, anti-boiling, anti-corrosion, anti-incrustation scale etc. For the relatively large market share of automotive antifreeze, this report mainly talks about auto antifreeze, the 30%~70% diluent antifreeze.

Global demand of antifreeze has risen with the increasing sales of auto vehicles in the past years. As a result, demand will keep strong for the next few years. The capacity of antifreeze is predicted to be 5200 million litres in 2016, which shows a promising market. Attracted by the market profits, more and more companies have entered into antifreeze industry, the competition between manufacturers at home and abroad is fierce for the time being. For the major players of antifreeze industry, Prestone, Shell and Exxon Mobil are the leaders, and the status will keep for a few years.

By Market Verdors:

Prestone

Shell

Exxon Mobil

Castrol

Total

CCI

BASF

Valvoline

Old World Industries

KMCO

Chevron

SONAX

Getz Nordic

Kost USA

Recochem

Amsoil

MITAN

Gulf Oil International

Paras Lubricants

Solar Applied Materials

Pentosin

Millers Oils

Silverhook

Evans

ABRO

Sinopec

CNPC

Lanzhou BlueStar

Zhongkun Petrochemical

China-TEEC

By Types:

Ethylene Glycol

Propylene Glycol

By Applications:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Antifreeze Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Antifreeze Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Ethylene Glycol

1.4.3 Propylene Glycol

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Antifreeze Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Passenger Vehicles

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Antifreeze Market

1.8.1 Global Antifreeze Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Antifreeze Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Antifreeze Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Antifreeze Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Antifreeze Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Antifreeze Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Antifreeze Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Antifreeze Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Antifreeze Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

