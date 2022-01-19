Hand-held Surgical Instruments Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Scalpels, forceps, scissors, and retractors are among a wide array of hand-held surgical instruments used in various surgical procedures.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hand-held Surgical Instruments in global, including the following market information:

Global Hand-held Surgical Instruments Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hand-held Surgical Instruments Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Hand-held Surgical Instruments companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hand-held Surgical Instruments market was valued at 4149.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5904.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Forceps Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hand-held Surgical Instruments include Zimmer Biomet Holdings, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Medtronic, CooperSurgical Inc. and Johnson & Johnson, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hand-held Surgical Instruments manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hand-held Surgical Instruments Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hand-held Surgical Instruments Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Forceps

Retractors

Dilators

Graspers

Scalpels

Others

Global Hand-held Surgical Instruments Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hand-held Surgical Instruments Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Hand-held Surgical Instruments Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hand-held Surgical Instruments Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hand-held Surgical Instruments revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hand-held Surgical Instruments revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hand-held Surgical Instruments sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Hand-held Surgical Instruments sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Smith & Nephew

Medtronic

CooperSurgical Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Thompson Surgical Instruments Inc.

Aspen Surgical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hand-held Surgical Instruments Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hand-held Surgical Instruments Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hand-held Surgical Instruments Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hand-held Surgical Instruments Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hand-held Surgical Instruments Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hand-held Surgical Instruments Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hand-held Surgical Instruments Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hand-held Surgical Instruments Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hand-held Surgical Instruments Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hand-held Surgical Instruments Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hand-held Surgical Instruments Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hand-held Surgical Instruments Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hand-held Surgical Instruments Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hand-held Surgical Instruments Players in Global Market

