Global GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) Piping Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) Piping market was valued at 5809.62 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Glass Reinforced Plastics (GRP) are a composite consisting of at least two different materials. The benefits of each material are united to achieve an overall effect.Glass Reinforced Plastic pipes are produced from glass reinforcements that are embedded in cured thermosetting resin. GRP invaded the piping industry due to its corrosion resistance capabilities and have been preferred as alternative to steel and stainless-steel pipes.

By Market Verdors:

Veplas d.d.

Enduro Composites

Harwal Group

Graphite India

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company (SAAC)

Sarplast SA

Composite Pipes Industry (CPI)

HOBAS

Dubai Pipes Factory

Fibrex

Future Pipe Industries

By Types:

Epoxy Piping

Polyester Piping

Vinyl Ester Piping

By Applications:

Oil and Gas

Chemicals

Irrigation

Water Supply

Waste Water Treatment

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) Piping Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) Piping Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Epoxy Piping

1.4.3 Polyester Piping

1.4.4 Vinyl Ester Piping

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) Piping Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Oil and Gas

1.5.3 Chemicals

1.5.4 Irrigation

1.5.5 Water Supply

1.5.6 Waste Water Treatment

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) Piping Market

1.8.1 Global GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) Piping Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) Piping Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) Piping Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) Piping Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) Piping Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

