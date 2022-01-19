Global Bio-based Polyethylene (PE) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Bio-based Polyethylene (PE) market was valued at 719.91 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 19.3% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Bio-based Polyethylene is (also known as renewable polyethylene) is polyethylene made out of ethanol, a renewable raw material, which becomes ethylene after a dehydration process. Bio-based Polyethylene is produced from ethanol sugarcane, while the traditional polyethylene uses fossil sourced raw materials such as oil or natural gas. Bio-based Polyethylene captures and fixes CO2 from the atmosphere during its production, helping to reduce greenhouse gases emission.Bio-based Polyethylene can be made from various feedstock including sugar cane, sugar beet, and wheat grain. It is first made using sugar cane from Brazil. Bio-based PE market growth in Europe can be attributed to the stringent European Commission regulations intended for restricting GHG emission. Montreal Protocol adoption in U.S. and Canada is expected to fuel bio-based PE demand as an eco-friendly packaging product in North America.

By Market Verdors:

Mitsui

DowDuPont

Toyota Tsusho

By Types:

HDPE

LLDPE

LDPE

By Applications:

Agriculture & Industry

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Household Care

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Bio-based Polyethylene (PE) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Bio-based Polyethylene (PE) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 HDPE

1.4.3 LLDPE

1.4.4 LDPE

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Bio-based Polyethylene (PE) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Agriculture & Industry

1.5.3 Food & Beverages

1.5.4 Cosmetics & Household Care

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Bio-based Polyethylene (PE) Market

1.8.1 Global Bio-based Polyethylene (PE) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Bio-based Polyethylene (PE) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Bio-based Polyethylene (PE) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Bio-based Polyethylene (PE) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Bio-based Polyethylene (PE) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Bio-based Polyethylene (PE) Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

