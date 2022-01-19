Global Personal Care Active Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Personal Care Active market was valued at 623.44 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.77% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Personal care active ingredients are series of raw materials used in personal care products, which include the surfactants conditioning polymer emulsifier and emollients etc. and mainly used in skin care hair care cosmetic and oral care products etc. This report researches and analyzes the surfactants conditioning polymer emulsifier and emollients products etc.

The personal care active ingredients industry concentration is relatively low; there are over two hundred manufacturers all over the world, but only a few manufacturers dominate the high-end products market, the top ten occupy for over 40% of global production, like BASF, Solvay, Dow Corning, Croda, AkzoNobel, Clariant, Evonik, Stepan, Innospecinc, Elementis Specialties, Lonza, Kao, Lubrizol, AAK Personal Care, Huntsman, New Japan Chemical, Colonial Chemical etc. the giants are almost located in USA West Europe and Japan. Most of the rest of manufacturers are some small-scale enterprises and produce the low-end products, mainly distributed in the developing regions like Asia, South America and the Middle East etc. All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product.

These several years, some Chinese manufactures were aimed at improving their technology, but their product quality still cannot catch up with the international ones`, so they took low-end market in China. This industry is easily affected by the global economy and policy, with the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to improvement of the personal health, especially in underdevelopment regions where have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of personal care active ingredients will increase.

By Market Verdors:

Basf(DE)

Solvay(BE)

Dow Corning(DE)

Croda(UK)

AkzoNobel(NL)

Clariant(CH)

Evonik(DE)

Stepan(US)

Innospecinc(DE)

Elementis Specialties(UK)

Lonza(CH)

Kao(JP)

Lubrizol(US)

AAK Personal Care(SE)

Huntsman(US)

New Japan Chemical(JP)

Colonial Chemical(US)

Taiwan NJC(TW)

Seppic(FR)

DSM(NL)

Vantage Specialty Chemical(US)

Hydrior(CH)

Oxiteno(BR)

Gattefossé(FR)

Jarchem(US)

Sunjin Chemical(KR)

Galaxy Surfactants(IN)

KLK OLEO(MY)

Induchem(CH)

Nikko Chemical(JP)

Zhejiang Zanyu(CN)

Tinci Materials(CN)

Sino Lion(CN)

Followers Song(CN)

Guangzhou DX Chemical(CN)

Hunan Resun-Auway(CN)

Shanghai Fine Chemical(CN)

Zhongshan Kemei Oleochemicals(CN)

Shanghai Delta Industry(CN)

Guangzhou Startec(CN)

By Types:

Surfactants

Conditioning Polymers

Emusifier

By Applications:

Skin Care

Hair Care

Cosmetics

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Personal Care Active Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Personal Care Active Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Surfactants

1.4.3 Conditioning Polymers

1.4.4 Emusifier

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Personal Care Active Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Skin Care

1.5.3 Hair Care

1.5.4 Cosmetics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Personal Care Active Market

1.8.1 Global Personal Care Active Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Personal Care Active Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Personal Care Active Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Personal Care Active Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Personal Care Active Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Personal Care Active Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Personal Care Active Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

