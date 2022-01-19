Global Acetic Acid Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Acetic Acid market was valued at 1043.28 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.93% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Acetic acid is a colourless liquid organic compound with the chemical formula CH3COOH (also written as CH3CO2H or C2H4O2). When undiluted, it is sometimes called glacial acetic acid.

Vinegar is roughly 3-9% acetic acid by volume, making acetic acid the main component of vinegar apart from water. Acetic acid has a distinctive sour taste and pungent smell. In addition to household vinegar, it is mainly produced as a precursor to polyvinyl acetate and cellulose acetate. It is classified as a weak acid since it only partially dissociates in solution, but concentrated acetic acid is corrosive and can attack the skin.China is the world`s largest producer of acetic acid, accounting for 52.70% of the world`s total production capacity in 2017.

Besides, Celanese`s acetic acid plant has become the world`s largest acetic acid production plant, its production capacity has reached 3150 K MT. BP-Amoco company is the No.1 of European producers, with the production capacity of 2800 K MT.

By Market Verdors:

By Types:

Acetic acid (36% to 38%)

Glacial acetic acid (More than 98%)

By Applications:

Vinyl Acetate Monomer

Purified Terephthalic Acid

Acetic Anhydride

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Acetic Acid Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Acetic Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Acetic acid (36% to 38%)

1.4.3 Glacial acetic acid (More than 98%)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Acetic Acid Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Vinyl Acetate Monomer

1.5.3 Purified Terephthalic Acid

1.5.4 Acetic Anhydride

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Acetic Acid Market

1.8.1 Global Acetic Acid Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Acetic Acid Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Acetic Acid Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Acetic Acid Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Acetic Acid Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Acetic Acid Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Acetic Acid Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Acetic Acid Sales Volume

