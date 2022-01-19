Global 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) market was valued at 246.27 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.25% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

2,5-Furandicarboxylic acid (FDCA) is an organic chemical compound consisting of two carboxylic acid groups attached to a central furan ring. It was first reported as dehydromucic acid by Rudolph Fittig and Heinzelmann in 1876, who produced it via the action of concentrated hydrobromic acid upon mucic acid.It is soluble in water under alkaline conditions and is a white powdery solid under acidic conditions.

By Market Verdors:

Avantium

Corbion

Toronto Research Chemicals

Alfa Aesar

Synvina

Asta Tech

Novamont

Chemsky (Shanghai) International

AVALON Industries

V & V Pharma Industries

By Types:

0.99

0.98

By Applications:

Polyesters

Polyamides

Polycarbonates

Plasticizers

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 0.99

1.4.3 0.98

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Polyesters

1.5.3 Polyamides

1.5.4 Polycarbonates

1.5.5 Plasticizers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market

1.8.1 Global 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

