Global 2-Cyanopyridine Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global 2-Cyanopyridine market was valued at 51.87 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.82% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

2-Cyanopyridine is a white to off-white solid at room temperature with almond like odour. Global 2-Cyanopyridine key players include Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical, Koei Chemical, Vertellus, Jubilant Life Sciences, Hebei Yanuo Chemical, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 75%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 70%, followed by North America and Europe both have a share about 25 percent. In terms of product, Industrial Grade is the largest segment, with a share over 90%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Pesticides, followed by Pharmaceutical Intermediates, Dye Intermediates, etc.

By Market Verdors:

Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical

Koei Chemical

Vertellus

Jubilant Life Sciences

Hebei Yanuo Chemical

By Types:

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

By Applications:

Pesticides

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Dye Intermediates

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by 2-Cyanopyridine Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global 2-Cyanopyridine Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.4.3 Industrial Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 2-Cyanopyridine Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Pesticides

1.5.3 Pharmaceutical Intermediates

1.5.4 Dye Intermediates

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global 2-Cyanopyridine Market

1.8.1 Global 2-Cyanopyridine Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global 2-Cyanopyridine Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global 2-Cyanopyridine Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global 2-Cyanopyridine Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers 2-Cyanopyridine Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global 2-Cyanopyridine Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global 2-Cyanopyridine Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America 2-Cyanopyridine Sales Volume

