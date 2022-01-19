Global Phenol Derivatives Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Phenol Derivatives market was valued at 1146.24 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.78% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

In organic chemistry, phenols, sometimes called phenolics, are a class of chemical compounds consisting of a hydroxyl group (—OH) bonded directly to an aromatic hydrocarbon group. Phenolic compounds are classified as simple phenols or polyphenols based on the number of phenol units in the molecule. Phenol Derivatives include Bisphenol-A, Phenolic Resin, Alkylphenol, Caprolactum, and others in this study.

The bisphenol-A is projected to be the leading derivative in the phenol derivatives market from 2018 to 2023. Bisphenol-A is majorly used in the production of polycarbonates and epoxy resins. Polycarbonate is majorly used in food and drink packaging such as water & baby bottles, compact discs, impact-resistant safety equipment, and medical devices and epoxy resins are used to coat metal products such as food cans, bottle tops, and water supply pipes. Further the growth in end use industries using polycarbonate and epoxy resin resins will fuel the growth of phenol derivatives market.

By Market Verdors:

Royal Dutch Shell

Dow Chemical

Mitsui Chemicals

SABIC

INEOS

CEPSA

Honeywell

LG Chem

Kumho Petrochemical

PTT Global Chemical

Solvay

Chang Chun Petrochemical

Zaozhuang Hailong Chemical

By Types:

Bisphenol-A

Phenolic Resin

Alkylphenol

Caprolactum

By Applications:

Chemical & Material

Automobile

Electronics & Semiconductor

Energy & Power

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Phenol Derivatives Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Phenol Derivatives Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Bisphenol-A

1.4.3 Phenolic Resin

1.4.4 Alkylphenol

1.4.5 Caprolactum

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Phenol Derivatives Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Chemical & Material

1.5.3 Automobile

1.5.4 Electronics & Semiconductor

1.5.5 Energy & Power

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Phenol Derivatives Market

1.8.1 Global Phenol Derivatives Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Phenol Derivatives Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Phenol Derivatives Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Phenol Derivatives Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Phenol Derivatives Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Phenol Derivatives Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

