Ceramic Brake Disc Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The brake disc is the component against which the brake pads clamp on to slow or stop the wheels. A special feature of carbon-ceramic brake disks is the ceramic composite material they are made from. Both the carbon-ceramic brake disk body and the friction layers applied to each side consist of carbon fiber-reinforced silicon carbide.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ceramic Brake Disc in global, including the following market information:

Global Ceramic Brake Disc Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ceramic Brake Disc Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Ceramic Brake Disc companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ceramic Brake Disc market was valued at 79 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 95 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

OEMs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ceramic Brake Disc include Brembo, Akebono Brake Industry CO., Ltd., ROTORA, Surface Transformers PLC, SGL Carbon and Fusion Brakes, LLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ceramic Brake Disc manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ceramic Brake Disc Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ceramic Brake Disc Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

OEMs

Aftermarket

Global Ceramic Brake Disc Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ceramic Brake Disc Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger cars

LCVs

HCVs

Global Ceramic Brake Disc Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ceramic Brake Disc Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ceramic Brake Disc revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ceramic Brake Disc revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ceramic Brake Disc sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Ceramic Brake Disc sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Brembo

Akebono Brake Industry CO., Ltd.

ROTORA

Surface Transformers PLC

SGL Carbon

Fusion Brakes, LLC

