Aircraft Carbon Disc Brake Market 2022 Growth, Latest Trend Analysis and Forecast 2028: Mersen, Parker-Hannifin Corp., Raytheon Technologies, Safran, SGL Carbon

Carbon disc brakes are efficient light weight alternative to traditional steel brakes as they provide significant saving in weight of the aircraft, thereby decreasing the fuel costs. One of the advantage of the carbon brakes are that they enable the feature of push backing without the use of aircraft engines. Moreover, these brakes have almost 50% higher tolerance to high temperature, as compared to traditional steel brakes. Additionally, these brakes helps in lowering the environmental pollution as they are designed to considerably reduce the greenhouse gas emission. Presently, key players are working with airlines and defense organizations to simplify retrofitting carbon brakes to existing aircraft through advanced manufacturing and engineering technologies.

The scope of the Aircraft Carbon Disc Brake Market Report:

The “Global Aircraft Carbon Disc Brake Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the aerospace and defense industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Aircraft Carbon Disc Brake market with detailed market segmentation by material, aircraft type, fit type, and geography. The global Aircraft Carbon Disc Brake market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Aircraft Carbon Disc Brake market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2019 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The Aircraft Carbon Disc Brake market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Impact Of Covid-19 On Aircraft Carbon Disc Brake Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a huge decline in the growth of the global aviation industry due to the halt in aircraft production by major aircraft manufacturers. Furthermore, hindrances in the global supply chain decreased the demand for aircraft carbon disc brake. Notably, in 2020, prominent aircraft manufacturers, such as Boeing and Airbus, reduced their production forecasts by 50%. However, various key players in the aerospace industry started taking stringent measures to mitigate the steep fall in revenues and demand. For instance, Airbus has confirmed an average A320 Family production rate of 45 aircraft per month in Q4 2021 and has created a demand from suppliers to anticipate a firm rate of 64 by Q2 2023. Expecting a continued recovering market, Airbus is also asking suppliers to allow a rate of 70 by Q1 2024. Additionally, the requirement of Aircraft Carbon Disc Brake in the military aviation sector creates a stable demand in the market and is expected to stabilize the position of major players. Therefore, after bearing a drastic short-term negative impact, the global Aircraft Carbon Disc Brake market is expected to regain momentum owing to the retrofitting of brakes in existing aircraft and measures taken by manufacturers to curb the impact of the pandemic.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on 'Aircraft Carbon Disc Brake Market' provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Major key players covered in this Aircraft Carbon Disc Brake Market report:

CFCCARBON CO,. LTD

Crane Aerospace and Electronics

Mersen

Parker-Hannifin Corp.

Raytheon Technologies

RUBIN AVIATION CORPORATION

Safran

SGL Carbon

Thermocoax

ZOLTEK Corporation

Aircraft Carbon Disc Brake Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

