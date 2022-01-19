Mascara Market Size (Value & Volume), Future Trends, Opportunities and Sales Channels, Forecast 2028

Mascara is a cosmetic product used to enhance eyelashes. It lengthens the eye lashes and make them darker which draws attention to the eyes. Mascara is used for various purposes such as lengthening, curling, and volumizing the eye lashes. Mascara is the vital part of eye-makeup as it creates a definition to the eyes and make the eye lashes more attractive. Moreover, waterproof and smudge proof mascara add a long-lasting effect to the eye lashes that keeps them as it is all day long.

Leading Mascara Market Players:

Unilever Plc.

Loreal S.A.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E.

Coty, Inc.

Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Revlon, Inc.

Avon Products, Inc.

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

Anastasia Beverly Hills (ABH)

Deborah Group (Deborah Milano)

The COVID-19 IMPACT outbreak pandemic is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to government-imposed lockdowns and travel bans, and business shutdowns. The consumer goods is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. The shutdown of various plants and factories in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa has restricted the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and product sales. Furthermore, various companies have already predicted possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products

MARKET DYNAMICS

Rising trend of eye makeup amongst women and rapid growth of women in working class are the key factors driving the product demand. Moreover, rising spending capacity on cosmetic products and growing influence of celebrities and social media influencers are the factors expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, availability of variety of products owing to rapid growth of organized retail sector is anticipated to further propel the product demand in the forthcoming years.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Mascara Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the consumer goods industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the mascara market with detailed market segmentation by product type, category, and distribution channel. The global mascara market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading mascara market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global mascara market is segmented into product type, category, and distribution channel. By product type, the mascara market is bifurcated into lengthening, curling, volumizing, and others. By category, the mascara market is bifurcated into regular and waterproof. By distribution channel, the mascara market is bifurcated into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others.

