Office Furniture Market Growth Is Driven By The Increasing Demands of Various Therapies and Geographical Regions- 2028

The office furniture is gaining traction with the emergence of small offices and startups across the globe. Large and medium enterprises are investing in interiors for improving the aesthetic appeal as well as comfort for employees. Globalization and industrialization in the developing countries are further expanding the demand for office furniture in the market.

Leading Office Furniture Market Players:

Herman Miller Inc.

Humanscale Corporation

Kinnarps USA Inc

Knoll Inc.

Kristalia Srl

Poltrona Frau S.p.a.

Steelcase Inc.

The HON Company

Urban Office Interiors

VITRA INTERNATIONAL AG

The COVID-19 IMPACT outbreak pandemic is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to government-imposed lockdowns and travel bans, and business shutdowns. The consumer goods is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. The shutdown of various plants and factories in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa has restricted the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and product sales. Furthermore, various companies have already predicted possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products

MARKET DYNAMICS

The office furniture market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as a rise in the number of startups and home offices, coupled with increasing per capita income of individuals. Moreover, favorable government policies for -startups are another factor promoting the growth of the office furniture market. Fluctuations in raw material prices may negatively affect market growth. On the other hand, the popularity of smart offices with sensors equipped is widely gaining momentum, creating a host of opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Office Furniture Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of office furniture market with detailed market segmentation by product, material type, and geography. The global office furniture market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading office furniture market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global office furniture market is segmented on the basis of product and material type. Based on product, the market is segmented as desks and chairs, closets and cabinets, sofas and customized seating arrangements, dining furniture, and others. On the basis of the material type, the market is segmented as wood, metal, glass, and others.

