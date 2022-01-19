Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Segmentation, Main Players, Size, SWOT Analysis 2022 to 2028

Licensed sports merchandise refers to the products such as apparels, footwear, accessories, and others that are branded, verified for their quality and are approved for selling to the final consumers. Licensed sports merchandise is endorsed by celebrity players, famous sports clubs and teams, and famous sportsperson. It includes sports apparel such as jackets, tshirts, sweat shirts, shoes, and sports accessories. It is often offered by exclusive retail stores or specialty stores consisting of single brands or multiple brands. Moreover, these products are available for men, women as well as for kids.

Leading Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Players:

Nike Inc.

Under Armour Inc.

Puma SE

Adidas AG

Columbia Sportswear Company

Li Ning (China) Sports Goods Co., Ltd.

HANESBRANDS INC.

VF Corporation

Everlast Worldwide, Inc.

Rawlings Sporting Goods

The COVID-19 IMPACT outbreak pandemic is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to government-imposed lockdowns and travel bans, and business shutdowns. The consumer goods is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. The shutdown of various plants and factories in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa has restricted the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and product sales. Furthermore, various companies have already predicted possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Rising participation of people in various sports activities such as football, basketball, cricket and others is one of the key factors driving the market growth

Rising popularity of branded sports apparel, footwear, and accessories is also driving the market growth

Growth of organized retail sector in various developed and developing economies is also expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the consumer goods industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the licensed sports merchandise market with detailed market segmentation by type, distribution channel, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading licensed sports merchandise market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into apparel, footwear, accessories, and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, others.

Major Key Points of Licensed Sports Merchandise Market

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Overview

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Competition

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market, Revenue and Price Trend

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Analysis by Application

Company Profiles and Key Figures in Licensed Sports Merchandise Market

Market Dynamics

Methodology and Data Source

