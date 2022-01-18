Smart Mining Market to Grow at a CAGR of 13.3% to reach US$ 23,055.4 million from 2021 to 2028

Smart mining refers to the use of technology, information, and autonomy to facilitate high productivity, improved safety, and low operational costs during mining. Mining companies are focusing on improving productivity by offering innovative software and solutions that raise demand for the smart mining market. The increasing penetration of advanced technology is projected to cut down high costs of the workforce, and hence result in considerable cost optimization. These factors are boosting the demand for smart mining. Smart mines with already incorporated technologies can automate their operations faster than those lacking technological adoption.

Market Insights

Growing Need to Keep the Workforce Safe

The mining area is one of the hazardous places for people to work, and the security of the workers is a crucial issue. For example, when dams fail, both workers and those around mines are affected, or even lose their lives. In the US alone, there were more 400 fatalities between 2008 and 2018. Figures remain challenging to confirm but estimates suggest that mining accidents are responsible for nearly 12,000 deaths per year, and according to the International Labour Organization (ILO), mining around the world employs ~1% of the global workforce but is responsible for 8% of fatal accidents. Workers conducting manual readings in remote mining sites are at risk of harm.

Component-Based Market Insights

Based on component, the global smart mining market is segmented into hardware, software and solution, and service. The mining operations often take place in extreme environments and remote locations. Most smart mining devices, such as wireless embedded sensors and GPS trackers, are both easy to install and carry. For example, recording systems for wireless monitoring of mines are usually classified as “ultralow-power,” which means that their batteries are equivalent to a single car battery, but can provide sufficient power for continuous operation of more than 50 days.

Mining Type -Based Market Insights

Based on mining type, the smart mining market is segmented into underground mining and surface mining. Smart mining operators can build on their existing wireless network of embedded sensors. For example, on the installation of automated software, the user can remotely control both static and moving assets. Similarly, computerized trucks rely on both the physical network of sensors and the remotely programmed and controlled software to autonomously carry out mining operations that previously needed a fleet of truck drivers.

The COVID-19 IMPACT outbreak pandemic is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to government-imposed lockdowns and travel bans, and business shutdowns. The consumer goods is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. The shutdown of various plants and factories in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa has restricted the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and product sales. Furthermore, various companies have already predicted possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products

