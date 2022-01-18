Power Discrete and Modules Market Share | Report by 2028

Power discrete and modules are majorly applicable across various fields, such as medical and aerospace & defense sectors. The modules offer a regulated power supply to the flight controller and the required battery current and voltage information. The current and voltage information is utilized to determine the consumed power, which helps estimate the remaining battery capacity. This allows the flight controller to exhibit failsafe alerts in case of low power.

Leading Power Discrete and Modules Market Players:

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

ON Semiconductor Corporation

STMicroelectronics

NXP Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

ROHM CO., LTD.

Semtech Corporation

Growing Requirement for SiC-Based Power Devices AC

Power modules used for handling large currents are particularly IGBT types. The IGBT-type power modules combine Si IGBT with fast recovery diodes (FRDs). Many manufacturers have started providing market-leading modules that integrate SiC MOSFETs with SiC Schottky barrier diode (SBDs). These modules minimize switching losses caused by IGBT tail current and FRD recovery loss. SiC models feature improved power supply efficiency and simple cooling measures, and small peripheral components because of high-frequency operation. In comparison with Si-IGBT used for current power modules, SiC-MOSFET is more capable of switching at high speeds relatively.

Type-Based Market Insights

Based on type, the power discrete and modules market is segmented into power discrete and power module. In 2020, the power discrete segment accounted for a larger market share.

Application-Based Market Insights

Based on application, the power discrete and modules market is categorized into industrial, consumer electronics, IT & telecom, automotive, and others. In 2020, the consumer electronics segment accounted for the largest share in the market.

The COVID-19 IMPACT outbreak pandemic is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to government-imposed lockdowns and travel bans, and business shutdowns. The consumer goods is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. The shutdown of various plants and factories in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa has restricted the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and product sales. Furthermore, various companies have already predicted possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products

