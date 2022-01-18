Amazing Demand of Asia Pacific HVAC Chillers Market and Future Drives By Top Players Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd., Carrier Global Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd., Johnson Controls Inc.

The APAC HVAC chillers market is expected to grow from US$ 4,680.90 million in 2021 to US$ 6,847.80 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028.

China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are major economies in APAC. The initial stage of the IoT revolution is on the horizon, and IoT is making its mark on the heat, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) industry. IoT enabled HVAC products are helping many customers to maximize the efficiency of their HVAC systems. People in smart cities are transforming their houses into smart homes with latest technologies and devices. The crucial reason behind the adoption of advanced technology is the strong economic condition along with supportive infrastructure. In short period of time, HVAC chillers will be able to fine-tune and make changes in settings for themselves, with lesser or no human input at all. In simple words, HVAC chillers will be able to make the required judgment as per the specific condition on their own.

Asia Pacific HVAC Chillers Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

– Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd.

– Carrier Global Corporation

– Daikin Industries, Ltd.

– Johnson Controls, Inc.

– Kaltra

– Lg Electronics

– Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

– Skm Air Conditioning

– Trane And Many More.

APAC HVAC Chillers Market By Technology

– Air-Cooled

– Water-Cooled

– Steam-Fired

APAC HVAC Chillers Market By Type

– Process Chillers

– Scroll Chillers

– Screw Chillers

– Centrifugal Chillers

– Absorption Chillers

APAC HVAC Chillers Market By Application

– Industrial

– Commercial

– Residential

In case of COVID-19, APAC is highly affected specially India. APAC includes most of the world’s highly populated countries, such as China, India, and Japan, which has led to a harsh impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on these countries. Moreover, the temporary shutdown of industrial facilities has resulted in disruption in industrial as well as commercial operations due to reduction in demand caused by COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the pandemic has also raised the concerns regarding the reduction in investments under the commercial and industrial construction sector across Asian countries such as India, Japan, South Korea, and other Southeast Asian countries.

