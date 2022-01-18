Astonishing Demand of Europe Aircraft Turbine Fuel System Market and Future Drives By Top Players Collins Aerospace, Eaton Corporation plc, Honeywell International Inc., Jihostroj a.s.

The Aircraft Turbine Fuel System Market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 645.60 million in 2021 to US$ 1,115.04 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Moreover, growing air travel and increasing government budgets for military aircraft and helicopters have stimulated the MRO services, which has significantly boosted the revenue stream of aircraft turbine fuel system market players operating in Europe. With more than 20,000 flights a day and ~500 million passengers flying every year, Europe accredits to be the world’s busiest airspace. The airlines in the European countries, irrespective of full service or low-cost airlines, are facing extreme pressure for air travel. This is influencing the companies to procure a high number of aircraft.

Europe Aircraft Turbine Fuel System Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Collins Aerospace

Eaton Corporation plc

Honeywell International Inc.

Jihostroj a.s.

Mascott Equipment Co.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Safran

Silver Atena GmbH

Triumph Group, Inc. And many more.

Europe Aircraft Turbine Fuel System Market – By Type

Hydromechanical

Full Authority Digital Engine Control (FADEC)

Hydromechanical/Electronics

Europe Aircraft Turbine Fuel System Market – By Aircraft Type

Commercial Aircraft

Military Aircraft

General Aviation Aircraft

The Europe aircraft turbine fuel system market is segmented into type and aircraft type. Based on type, the aircraft turbine fuel system market is segmented into hydromechanical, full authority digital engine control (FADEC), and hydromechanical/electronics. The full authority digital engine control (FADEC) segment held the largest share in 2020 based on type. Based on aircraft type, the Europe aircraft turbine fuel system market is segmented as commercial aircraft, military aircraft, and general aviation aircraft. The commercial aircraft segment held the largest share in 2020.

Reasons to buy report

To understand the Europe Aircraft Turbine Fuel System market landscape and identify market segments that are most likely to guarantee a strong return

Stay ahead of the race by comprehending the ever-changing competitive landscape for Europe Aircraft Turbine Fuel System market

Efficiently plan M&A and partnership deals in Europe Aircraft Turbine Fuel System market by identifying market segments with the most promising probable sales

Helps to take knowledgeable business decisions from perceptive and comprehensive analysis of market performance of various segment form Europe Aircraft Turbine Fuel System market

Obtain market revenue forecast for market by various segments from 2021-2028 in Europe region.

