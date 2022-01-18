Global Liquid Roofing Market Outlook 2022: Products & Services Overview, Market Features, Regional & Industry Investment Opportunity, CAGR of 7.27%, Share by Application & Type With Forecast 2027

The “Liquid Roofing Market” study gives an extensive image of the modern scene, including driving elements, Upstream Markets, and the general market circumstance. The exploration depended on a reasonable blend of essential and auxiliary information, just as contribution from key industry players. This market concentrate on covers the worldwide and provincial market with a top to bottom examination of the general development possibilities on the lookout.

The report gives a point by point assessment of the market by featuring information on various angles which incorporate drivers, limitations, openings, and threats. This information can assist stakeholders with settling on proper choices prior to contributing.

Liquid roofing provides cordial protection to the roof surface with the help of polymer coating materials that act as an additional layer to the original substrate, which differs according to end-use requirements. The main substrates used for non-residential areas liquid roofing are asphalt, bismuth, metal, and asbestos. Whereas concrete and felt are majorly used for the residential ambulance. Additionally, the liquid proofing resists hail, wind uplift, and water leakage.

Global Liquid Roofing Market is anticipated to register healthy market growth owing to the increasing requirement for functional and cost-efficient roofing systems and a rise in the consumption of a 2K polyurethane liquid roofing system. Additionally, the increasing demand for eco-friendly and solvent-free coating is expected to propel the global market growth during the review period.

the Global Liquid Roofing Market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.27% to reach USD 11,295.9 Million by the end of 2027.

The flow market dossier gives market development potential, openings, drivers, industry-explicit difficulties and dangers piece of the pie alongside the development pace of the worldwide Liquid Roofing market. The report additionally covers money related and trade changes, import-send out exchange, and worldwide market status in a smooth-tongued example. The SWOT examination, ordered by industry specialists, Industry Concentration Ratio and the most recent improvements for the worldwide Liquid Roofing piece of the pie are shrouded in a measurable manner as tables and figures including diagrams and graphs for simple agreement.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/18045171

The report further offers a dashboard outline of driving organizations enveloping their fruitful showcasing procedures, market commitment, ongoing advancements in both memorable and present settings. The examination report concentrates on the Liquid Roofing market utilizing various techniques and investigations to give precise and inside and out data about the market. For a more clear arrangement, it is partitioned into a few sections to cover various parts of the market. This report is pointed toward directing individuals towards a worried, better, and more clear information available.

The Major Players in the Liquid Roofing Market include:

Sika AG (Switzerland)

BASF SE (Germany)

Dow Inc. (US)

3M (US)

Saint-Gobain SA (France)

Henkel Corporation (Germany)

Akzo Nobel NV (Netherlands)

Kraton Corporation (US)

GAF Materials (US)

ALT Global, LLC (US)

Kemper System America, Inc. (the US)

Johns Manville (US)

National Coatings Corporation (US)

Maris Polymers SA (Greece)

The examination covers a wide scope of market subjects that market members should know about to remain cutthroat. This additionally assists new organizations with playing out a good assessment of their organization plan.

The report identifies various key manufacturers in the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027.

On the basis of product type , this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

polyurethane coating

acrylic coating

polyurethane/acrylic hybrid coating

silicone coating

bituminous coating

elastomeric coating

epoxy coating

others

On the basis of the end users/applications , this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

flat roof

pitched roof

domed roof

others

Enquire before purchasing this report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/18045171

The Liquid Roofing Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2016-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Liquid Roofing business, the date to enter into the Liquid Roofing market, Liquid Roofing product introduction, recent developments, etc.

By Region:

Asia-Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South America

Research Objective:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the global Oilfield Equipment market.

To classify and forecast the global Oilfield Equipment market based on application.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global Oilfield Equipment market.

To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in the global Oilfield Equipment market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the global Oilfield Equipment market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global Oilfield Equipment market.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Liquid Roofing?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Liquid Roofing? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Liquid Roofing Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

Which are the Top Leading Countries related to Liquid Roofing Market?

What is the Growth Trends about Liquid Roofing Market?

What is the Liquid Roofing Market Analysis?

What are the Liquid Roofing market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Liquid Roofing Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Liquid Roofing market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Liquid Roofing along with the manufacturing process of Liquid Roofing?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Liquid Roofing market?

Economic impact on the Liquid Roofing industry and development trend of the Liquid Roofing industry.

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of the Liquid Roofing market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Liquid Roofing market, and how they are expected to impact the market?

What is the Liquid Roofing market size at the regional and country-level?

How do you find your target audience?

Purchase this report (Price 3000 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.360researchreports.com/purchase/18045171

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Liquid Roofing market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Some Points from TOC:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 14

1.1 MARKET ATTRACTIVENESS ANALYSIS 15

1.1.1 GLOBAL LIQUID ROOFING MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE 16

1.1.2 GLOBAL LIQUID ROOFING MARKET, BY CROP TYPE 17

1.1.3 GLOBAL LIQUID ROOFING MARKET, BY INSECT TYPE 18

1.1.4 GLOBAL LIQUID ROOFING MARKET, BY REGION 19

2 MARKET INTRODUCTION 20

2.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 20

2.2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE 20

2.3 MARKET STRUCTURE 21

2.4 KEY BUYING CRITERIA 21

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 22

3.1 RESEARCH PROCESS 22

3.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH 23

3.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH 24

3.4 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 25

3.5 FORECAST MODEL 26

3.6 LIST OF ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS 27

4 MARKET INSIGHTS 28

5 MARKET DYNAMICS 30

5.1 INTRODUCTION 30

5.2 DRIVERS 31

5.2.1 GROWTH IN COMMERCIAL AGRICULTURE 31

5.2.2 RISING AWARENESS REGARDING LIQUID ROOFING TECHNOLOGIES 31

5.2.3 DRIVERS IMPACT ANALYSIS 31

5.3 RESTRAINT 32

5.3.1 LACK OF PRODUCT KNOWLEDGE 32

5.3.2 RESTRAINT IMPACT ANALYSIS 32

5.4 OPPORTUNITIES 32

5.4.1 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS IN SEVERAL TYPES OF IPM 32

5.5 CHALLENGE 33

5.5.1 COUNTERFEIT PRODUCTS IN DEVELOPING COUNTRIES 33

6 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS 34

Continued…

7 GLOBAL LIQUID ROOFING MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE 39

7.1 OVERVIEW 39

7.1.1 GLOBAL LIQUID ROOFING MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2019–2028 40

7.2.1 LIQUID ROOFING: MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECAST, BY REGION, 2019–2028 40

7.3 MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECAST, BY REGION, 2019–2028 41

7.4 OTHERS 41

7.4.1 OTHERS: MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECAST, BY REGION, 2019–2028 42

8 GLOBAL LIQUID ROOFING MARKET, BY CROP TYPE 43

8.1 OVERVIEW 43

8.1.1 GLOBAL LIQUID ROOFING MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECAST, BY CROP TYPE, 2019–2028 44

8.2 FOOD CROPS 44

8.2.1 FOOD CROPS: MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECAST, BY REGION, 2019–2028 44

8.3 CASH CROPS 45

8.3.1 CASH CROPS: MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECAST, BY REGION, 2019–2028 45

8.4 PLANTATION CROPS 45

8.4.1 PLANTATION CROPS: MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECAST, BY REGION, 2019–2028 46

8.5 HORTICULTURE CROPS 46

8.5.1 HORTICULTURE CROPS: MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECAST, BY REGION, 2019–2028 46

9 GLOBAL LIQUID ROOFING MARKET, BY INSECT TYPE 47

9.1 OVERVIEW 47

9.1.1 GLOBAL LIQUID ROOFING MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECAST, BY INSECT TYPE, 2019–2028 48

9.2 MOTH 48

9.2.1 MOTH: MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECAST, BY REGION, 2019–2028 48

9.3 WEEVIL 49

9.3.1 WEEVIL: MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECAST, BY REGION, 2019–2028 49

9.4 FRUIT FLY 49

9.4.1 FRUIT FLY: MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECAST, BY REGION, 2019–2028 50

9.5 BEETLE 50

9.5.1 BEETLE: MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECAST, BY REGION, 2019–2028 50

9.6 OTHERS 51

9.6.1 OTHERS: MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECAST, BY REGION, 2019–2028 51

10 GLOBAL LIQUID ROOFING MARKET, BY REGION 52

10.1 OVERVIEW 52

Continued…

11 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE 87

11.1 INTRODUCTION 87

11.1.1 MARKET STRATEGY ANALYSIS 87

11.2 COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING 88

11.3 KEY DEVELOPMENTS & GROWTH STRATEGIES 89

11.3.1 AGREEMENT 89

11.3.2 INVESTMENT 89

11.3.3 JOINT VENTURE 89

11.3.4 PARTNERSHIP 90

12 COMPANY PROFILES 91

Continued…

13 APPENDIX 117

13.1 REFERENCES 117

13.2 RELATED REPORTS 117

Detailed TOC of Global Liquid Roofing Market @ https://www.360researchreports.com/TOC/18045171#TOC

About Us:

Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors. 360 Research Reports is the credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs.

Contact Info:

Name: Mr. Ajay More

E-mail: [email protected]

Organization: 360 Research Reports

Phone: US + 1 424 253 0807 / UK + 44 203 239 8187