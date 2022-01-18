Glass Roofing Market 2022: In Depth Analysis Current Product Development Stage, Effective Counter Strategies to 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Glass roofs are an essential source of daylight, replacing the need for artificial lighting. With the adoption of laminated glass, skylights provide safety during breakage. A skylight, also called a rooflight, is a light-transmitting structure that forms all or part of the roof space of a building for daylighting purposes. Especially beneficial in internal rooms where external windows are far away or small & rear extensions where side windows may be restricted because of neighboring properties.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The glass roofing market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as wider application in a residential and commercial buildings. Growing construction projects in developing countries and growing construction of an architectural building with a glass roof is influencing the market growth. Glass roofs are transparent, waterproof, recyclable, UV stable, give aesthetic appeal, easily molded, and weather & rust-resistant. Due to these properties, this product has gained popularity among consumers. However, the high processing cost and maintenance cost may impact the growth of the glass roofing market. Nevertheless, with the steady growth in the construction industry and chemical industry, there are opportunities for the market players to invest in this market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Glass Roofing Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the glass roofing market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application, and geography. The global glass roofing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading glass roofing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global glass roofing market is segmented on the basis of product type, and application. On the basis of product type, the glass roofing market is segmented into ceramic frit glass, silicone coated glass, and others. The glass roofing market on the basis of the application is classified into commercial and residential.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global glass roofing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The glass roofing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the glass roofing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the glass roofing market in these regions.

Impacts of Covid-19 on the Market

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘glass roofing market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of COVID -19 Situation.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover various key developments in the global glass roofing market. Various companies are focusing growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Some of the growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from glass roofing market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for glass roofing in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the glass roofing market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the glass roofing market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Asahi Glass Co.

Chemical & Material

Guardian Glass

NSG Group

Saint-Gobain

Spandrel Glass

Taiwan Glass

Trulite Glass and Aluminum Solutions

Viracon

Vitrum Glass Group

