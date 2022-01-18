Magnetic Materials Market 2022: Current Status by Major Key Vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The magnetic material is defined as an object which produces a magnetic field. The Magnetic response of such material mainly depends on its spin of electron and dipole movement. The magnetic material can be classified as permanent or temporary, soft, semi-hard, or hard, each of them with specific properties and uses. A magnet generates a continuous magnetic field which is nothing but a form of current that flows inside the material.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The magnetic materials market has witnessed significant growth due to the growing trend of modernization and electrification to improve efficiencies and reduce the cost of production enhances the use of permanent magnets in various industries. Moreover, growing automotive industry which utilizes magnets in a variety of components such as the gearbox, pollution control, and alternators provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the magnetic materials market. However, volatile prices of rare earth metals such as neodymium, samarium are projected to hamper the overall growth of the magnetic materials market in the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Magnetic Materials Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the magnetic materials market with detailed market segmentation type, application, and geography. The global magnetic materials market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading magnetic materials market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global magnetic materials market is segmented on the basis of type, application. On the basis of type, the global magnetic materials market is divided into semi-hard magnet, soft magnet, and hard/permanent magnet. On the basis of application, the global magnetic materials market is divided into automotive, electronics, industrial, power generation, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global magnetic materials market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The magnetic materials market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the magnetic materials market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the magnetic materials market in these regions.

Impacts of Covid-19 on the Market

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘magnetic materials market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of COVID -19 Situation.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the magnetic materials market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as material type launches, material type approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from magnetic materials market is anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for magnetic materials in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the magnetic materials market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the magnetic materials market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Arnold Magnetic Technologies

Daido Steel Co. Ltd.

Dexter Magnetic Technologies

Dura Magnetics

Hitachi Metals Ltd.

Kaiven Magnet Co.

Lynas Corporation Ltd.

Molycorp Magnequench

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

TDK Corp.

