Electronic Adhesives Market is Recovering from Covid-19 Outbreak- More Details About key players and future analysis

Major key players covered in this report:

3M Company

ADCO Global, Inc.

Ashland Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

BASF SE

Bostik (Arkema Group)

Covestro AG

DowDuPont

RPM International Inc.

Sika AG

Electronic adhesives are used in the assembly and manufacturing of electronic components, circuits and products. They are used in encapsulating components, wire-tacking and in binding the surface-mount components. Silicones, polyurethanes and epoxies are some raw materials used in the production of electronic adhesives. They are also used in fixing the defective conductors in the printed circuit board.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Electronic Adhesives Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of COVID -19 Situation.

The electronic adhesives market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing demands from the automotive industry boosted by increasing electronics applications in automobiles such as airbags, black box and drive by wires. Technological advancements further fuel the growth of the electronic adhesives market. However, the market is negatively influenced by high operation costs, volatile raw material prices and environmental regulations related to the VOC content. Nonetheless, growing demands for electric vehicles offer growth opportunity for the electronic adhesives market.

The global electronic adhesives market is segmented on the basis of resin type and application. Based on resin type, the market is segmented as epoxy, acrylics, polyurethane and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as conformal coatings, surface mounting, encapsulation, wire tacking and others.

Electronic Adhesives Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

