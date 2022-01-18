Fertilizers Market Size (COVID-19 Impact Analysis Included) Opportunities, Regional Overview, Top Leaders, Revenue and Forecast to 2028

The Insight Partners delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Fertilizers Market. It provides information on the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, factors driving Fertilizers Market growth, precise estimation of the Fertilizers Market size, upcoming trends, changes in consumer behavioral pattern, market’s competitive landscape, key market vendors, and other market features to gain an in-depth analysis of the market. Additionally, the report is a compilation of both qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry experts, as well as industry participants across the value chain. The report also focuses on the latest developments that can enhance the performance of various market segments.

Major key players covered in this report: Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), The Mosaic Company, BASF SE, Yara, K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Nutrien Ltd., OCP, ICL, Uralkali, California Organic Fertilizers, Inc., AgroLiquid, National Fertilizers Limited, CF Fertilisers UK, Origin Fertilisers, OMEX, Union Chemicals Co. LLC, Saudi United Fertilizer Company, Agrico, Merck KGaA, BioFert Manufacturing Inc.

Market Drivers

Rising demand for fertilizers from the agricultural sector owing to boost the crop yield and provide better nutrients to the crops is the factor primarily driving the market growth.

Moreover, growing adoption of fertilizers across the home gardens segment is also propelling the market growth

Additionally, rising awareness about crop nutrition amongst the farmers across the globe is expected to further drive the market growth over the upcoming years.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Fertilizers Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of COVID -19 Situation.

Fertilizers are chemical compounds that are applied to crops in order to boost their yield. Farmers employ fertilizers on crops and soils on a regular basis to boost crop yields. Plants require important nutrients such as nitrogen, potassium, and phosphorus, which are all present in the fertilizers. They improve the soil’s water retention and fertility. Fertilizers are used to provide additional nutrients to the plants. Nitrogen-rich fertilizers are used for the greening of lawns. Moreover, organic fertilizers improve the texture and fertility of the soil.

Fertilizers Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into organic and inorganic.

On the basis of form, the market is segmented into liquid, powder, granular.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into agriculture, horticulture, gardening, and others.

