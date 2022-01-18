Global Above Ground Pools Market Size, Business Opportunities, Top Manufacture, CAGR of 4.95%, Industry Growth And Forecast (2022-2027)

The “Above Ground Pools Market” study gives an extensive image of the modern scene, including driving elements, Upstream Markets, and the general market circumstance. The exploration depended on a reasonable blend of essential and auxiliary information, just as contribution from key industry players. This market concentrate on covers the worldwide and provincial market with a top to bottom examination of the general development possibilities on the lookout.

Above ground pools can be constructed and deconstructed as per user requirements. They got popular in the 1960s because of the various benefits of above-ground pools over the traditional swimming pools and the real estate industry. These pools are easily transported and easy to assemble.

The global market is expected to create many attractive opportunities due to the Continuous innovations by market players in terms of material, design, and features followed by the growing organized retail sector in developing countries. Additionally, the market growth is anticipated fuelled due to the extremely low cost of above ground pools than traditional pools. There are three main routes of exposure to chemicals in swimming pools such as direct ingestion of the water, inhalation of volatile or aerosolized solutes and dermal contact, and absorption through the skin. These the concern of related hazards and risks related to recreating conventional water environments is expected to restrain the growth of the market in the coming years.

Global Above Ground Pools Market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.95% and surpass USD 3,646.31 Million by 2027.

The Major Players in the Above Ground Pools Market include:

Fitmax Inc. (US)

Mountfield a.s. (Czech Republic)

Fluidra S.A (Australia)

Bestway Global Holding Inc. (Hongkong)

Atlantic Pool Products. (Canada)

Aqua Leader (Canada)

Wilbar International, Inc. (US)

Intex Recreation Corp. (US)

Splash SuperPools, Ltd (US)

Cornelius (US)

Torrente Industrial (Spain)

Doughboy Pools (US)

Starmatrix Group Inc. (China)

TRIGANO JARDIN (France)

Waterman GmbH (Germany)

Arcana Pool Systems GmbH (Austria)

On the basis of product type , this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Steel Pools

Aluminum Pools

Resin Pools

Wooden Pools

Hybrid Pools

The Above Ground Pools Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2016-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Above Ground Pools business, the date to enter into the Above Ground Pools market, Above Ground Pools product introduction, recent developments, etc.

By Region:

Asia-Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South America

Research Objective:

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Above Ground Pools market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Some Points from TOC:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 14

1.1 MARKET ATTRACTIVENESS ANALYSIS 15

1.1.1 GLOBAL ABOVE GROUND POOLS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE 16

1.1.2 GLOBAL ABOVE GROUND POOLS MARKET, BY CROP TYPE 17

1.1.3 GLOBAL ABOVE GROUND POOLS MARKET, BY INSECT TYPE 18

1.1.4 GLOBAL ABOVE GROUND POOLS MARKET, BY REGION 19

2 MARKET INTRODUCTION 20

2.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 20

2.2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE 20

2.3 MARKET STRUCTURE 21

2.4 KEY BUYING CRITERIA 21

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 22

3.1 RESEARCH PROCESS 22

3.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH 23

3.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH 24

3.4 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 25

3.5 FORECAST MODEL 26

3.6 LIST OF ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS 27

4 MARKET INSIGHTS 28

5 MARKET DYNAMICS 30

5.1 INTRODUCTION 30

5.2 DRIVERS 31

5.2.1 GROWTH IN COMMERCIAL AGRICULTURE 31

5.2.2 RISING AWARENESS REGARDING ABOVE GROUND POOLS TECHNOLOGIES 31

5.2.3 DRIVERS IMPACT ANALYSIS 31

5.3 RESTRAINT 32

5.3.1 LACK OF PRODUCT KNOWLEDGE 32

5.3.2 RESTRAINT IMPACT ANALYSIS 32

5.4 OPPORTUNITIES 32

5.4.1 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS IN SEVERAL TYPES OF IPM 32

5.5 CHALLENGE 33

5.5.1 COUNTERFEIT PRODUCTS IN DEVELOPING COUNTRIES 33

6 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS 34

Continued…

7 GLOBAL ABOVE GROUND POOLS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE 39

7.1 OVERVIEW 39

7.1.1 GLOBAL ABOVE GROUND POOLS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2019–2028 40

7.2.1 ABOVE GROUND POOLS: MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECAST, BY REGION, 2019–2028 40

7.3 MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECAST, BY REGION, 2019–2028 41

7.4 OTHERS 41

7.4.1 OTHERS: MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECAST, BY REGION, 2019–2028 42

8 GLOBAL ABOVE GROUND POOLS MARKET, BY CROP TYPE 43

8.1 OVERVIEW 43

8.1.1 GLOBAL ABOVE GROUND POOLS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECAST, BY CROP TYPE, 2019–2028 44

8.2 FOOD CROPS 44

8.2.1 FOOD CROPS: MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECAST, BY REGION, 2019–2028 44

8.3 CASH CROPS 45

8.3.1 CASH CROPS: MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECAST, BY REGION, 2019–2028 45

8.4 PLANTATION CROPS 45

8.4.1 PLANTATION CROPS: MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECAST, BY REGION, 2019–2028 46

8.5 HORTICULTURE CROPS 46

8.5.1 HORTICULTURE CROPS: MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECAST, BY REGION, 2019–2028 46

9 GLOBAL ABOVE GROUND POOLS MARKET, BY INSECT TYPE 47

9.1 OVERVIEW 47

9.1.1 GLOBAL ABOVE GROUND POOLS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECAST, BY INSECT TYPE, 2019–2028 48

9.2 MOTH 48

9.2.1 MOTH: MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECAST, BY REGION, 2019–2028 48

9.3 WEEVIL 49

9.3.1 WEEVIL: MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECAST, BY REGION, 2019–2028 49

9.4 FRUIT FLY 49

9.4.1 FRUIT FLY: MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECAST, BY REGION, 2019–2028 50

9.5 BEETLE 50

9.5.1 BEETLE: MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECAST, BY REGION, 2019–2028 50

9.6 OTHERS 51

9.6.1 OTHERS: MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECAST, BY REGION, 2019–2028 51

10 GLOBAL ABOVE GROUND POOLS MARKET, BY REGION 52

10.1 OVERVIEW 52

Continued…

11 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE 87

11.1 INTRODUCTION 87

11.1.1 MARKET STRATEGY ANALYSIS 87

11.2 COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING 88

11.3 KEY DEVELOPMENTS & GROWTH STRATEGIES 89

11.3.1 AGREEMENT 89

11.3.2 INVESTMENT 89

11.3.3 JOINT VENTURE 89

11.3.4 PARTNERSHIP 90

12 COMPANY PROFILES 91

Continued…

13 APPENDIX 117

13.1 REFERENCES 117

13.2 RELATED REPORTS 117

