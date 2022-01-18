NewsTechnologyWorld
Trending

Europe Meter Data Management System Market to See Massive Growth by 2027 | ABB Ltd., Aclara Technologies LLC, Diehl Metering GmbH, Itron Inc, Siemens AG

Photo of businessmarketinsights businessmarketinsights1 hour ago
0 2 2 minutes read

The meter data management system market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 274.4 Mn in 2018 to US$ 961.8Mn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period.

The meter data management solutions provide transparency for the utilities and municipalities, and thereby enable significantly increased efficiency in reading, billing and service processes. The smart grids and smart metering rollout will help the EU to reduce emissions in the region by up to 9% as well as the annual energy consumption of households by comparable amounts. For measuring cost-effectiveness, EU countries performed cost-benefit analyses on the basis of guidelines specified by the European Commission (EC). Also, a similar assessment was conducted on smart meters for gas. By 2020, the European Union (EU) targets to upgrade at least 80% of the region’s electricity meters with smart meters at every place where it is economical to do so.

Get Sample Copy of this Europe Meter Data Management System Market research report at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00008597

Europe Meter Data Management System Market-Companies Mentioned

  • ABB Ltd.
  • Aclara Technologies LLC
  • Diehl Metering GmbH
  • Eaton Corporation
  • Honeywell International, Inc
  • Itron Inc
  • Kamstrup A/S
  • Landis+Gyr Group AG
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Siemens AG

Europe Meter Data Management System Market–Segmentation

Europe Meter Data Management System Market By Offering

  • Software
  • Services

Europe Meter Data Management System Market By Utility Type

  • Gas
  • Water
  • Electricity

Europe Meter Data Management System Market By Application

  • Smart Grid
  • Microgrid
  • Energy Storage
  • EV Charging
  • Others

Europe Meter Data Management System Market By End-User

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Industrial

Directly Purchase a Copy of this Europe Meter Data Management System Market research report at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00008597

Reason to Buy

  • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the regional Europe Meter Data Management System market.
  • Highlights key business priorities in order to guide the companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the wide geography.
  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Europe Meter Data Management System market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.
  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
  • Scrutinize in-depth regional market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those restraining the growth at a certain extent.
  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: [email protected]

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/

Tags
Photo of businessmarketinsights businessmarketinsights1 hour ago
0 2 2 minutes read
Photo of businessmarketinsights

businessmarketinsights

Related Articles

Global Diving Suits Market Leading Competitors, Regional Trends and Growth Trends 2027

December 16, 2021

Motorcycle Engine Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | YAMAHA, HONDA, SUZUKI

December 14, 2021

Global Wearable Gaming Technology Industry Research Report 2021 Segmented by Major Market Players, Types, Applications and Countries Forecast to 2027

4 weeks ago

Hybrid Powertrain Market Future Growth Study, Latest Trends For Industry and Regional Growth 2026 || Aisin, Voith, ZF, Continental, Magneti Marelli, BorgWarner

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button