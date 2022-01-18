Europe Meter Data Management System Market to See Massive Growth by 2027 | ABB Ltd., Aclara Technologies LLC, Diehl Metering GmbH, Itron Inc, Siemens AG

The meter data management system market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 274.4 Mn in 2018 to US$ 961.8Mn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period.

The meter data management solutions provide transparency for the utilities and municipalities, and thereby enable significantly increased efficiency in reading, billing and service processes. The smart grids and smart metering rollout will help the EU to reduce emissions in the region by up to 9% as well as the annual energy consumption of households by comparable amounts. For measuring cost-effectiveness, EU countries performed cost-benefit analyses on the basis of guidelines specified by the European Commission (EC). Also, a similar assessment was conducted on smart meters for gas. By 2020, the European Union (EU) targets to upgrade at least 80% of the region’s electricity meters with smart meters at every place where it is economical to do so.

Europe Meter Data Management System Market-Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Aclara Technologies LLC

Diehl Metering GmbH

Eaton Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc

Itron Inc

Kamstrup A/S

Landis+Gyr Group AG

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Europe Meter Data Management System Market–Segmentation

Europe Meter Data Management System Market By Offering

Software

Services

Europe Meter Data Management System Market By Utility Type

Gas

Water

Electricity

Europe Meter Data Management System Market By Application

Smart Grid

Microgrid

Energy Storage

EV Charging

Others

Europe Meter Data Management System Market By End-User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

