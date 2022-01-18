Europe Meter Data Management System Market to See Massive Growth by 2027 | ABB Ltd., Aclara Technologies LLC, Diehl Metering GmbH, Itron Inc, Siemens AG
The meter data management system market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 274.4 Mn in 2018 to US$ 961.8Mn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period.
The meter data management solutions provide transparency for the utilities and municipalities, and thereby enable significantly increased efficiency in reading, billing and service processes. The smart grids and smart metering rollout will help the EU to reduce emissions in the region by up to 9% as well as the annual energy consumption of households by comparable amounts. For measuring cost-effectiveness, EU countries performed cost-benefit analyses on the basis of guidelines specified by the European Commission (EC). Also, a similar assessment was conducted on smart meters for gas. By 2020, the European Union (EU) targets to upgrade at least 80% of the region’s electricity meters with smart meters at every place where it is economical to do so.
Get Sample Copy of this Europe Meter Data Management System Market research report at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00008597
Europe Meter Data Management System Market-Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd.
- Aclara Technologies LLC
- Diehl Metering GmbH
- Eaton Corporation
- Honeywell International, Inc
- Itron Inc
- Kamstrup A/S
- Landis+Gyr Group AG
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
Europe Meter Data Management System Market–Segmentation
Europe Meter Data Management System Market By Offering
- Software
- Services
Europe Meter Data Management System Market By Utility Type
- Gas
- Water
- Electricity
Europe Meter Data Management System Market By Application
- Smart Grid
- Microgrid
- Energy Storage
- EV Charging
- Others
Europe Meter Data Management System Market By End-User
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
Directly Purchase a Copy of this Europe Meter Data Management System Market research report at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00008597
Reason to Buy
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the regional Europe Meter Data Management System market.
- Highlights key business priorities in order to guide the companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the wide geography.
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Europe Meter Data Management System market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.
- Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
- Scrutinize in-depth regional market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those restraining the growth at a certain extent.
- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.
About Us:
Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.
Contact US:
Business Market Insights
Phone: +442081254005
E-Mail ID: [email protected]
Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/
LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/