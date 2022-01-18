Europe Predictive Vehicle Technology Market revenues to gain US$ 11.78 Mn by 2027 with CAGR 14.0% | AISIN SEIKI Co.Ltd., Aptiv PLC, Continental AG, Traffilog LTD
The predictive vehicle technology market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 4.92 Mn in 2019 to US$ 11.78 Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2020 to 2027.
At present, the Europe automotive industry is experiencing significant incorporation of various advanced technologies in cars to improve the safety and efficiency of the occupants. The automakers are leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to realize the patterns and trends of the driver and improve the safety of the vehicle. Both technologies are ready to become a vital part of upcoming vehicles and the automotive industry. In the race of connected cars and self-driving vehicles, predictive vehicle technologies are gaining acceptance among all auto types, which offers notable convenience to the driver and passengers.
Get Sample Copy of this Europe Predictive Vehicle Technology Market research report at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00012827
Company Profiles
- AISIN SEIKI Co.Ltd.
- Aptiv PLC
- Continental AG
- HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA
- NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Traffilog LTD
- Valeo
- Visteon Corporation
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
EUROPE PREDICTIVE VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Hardware
- ADS
- Telematics
- OBD
- Commercial Vehicle
- Passenger Vehicle
- Proactive Alerts
- Safety and Security
Directly Purchase a Copy of this Europe Predictive Vehicle Technology Market research report at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00012827
Reason to Buy
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the regional Europe Predictive Vehicle Technology market.
- Highlights key business priorities in order to guide the companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the wide geography.
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Europe Predictive Vehicle Technology market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.
- Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
- Scrutinize in-depth regional market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those restraining the growth at a certain extent.
- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.
About Us:
Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.
Contact US:
Business Market Insights
Phone: +442081254005
E-Mail ID: [email protected]
Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/
LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/