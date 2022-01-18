Europe Predictive Vehicle Technology Market revenues to gain US$ 11.78 Mn by 2027 with CAGR 14.0% | AISIN SEIKI Co.Ltd., Aptiv PLC, Continental AG, Traffilog LTD

The predictive vehicle technology market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 4.92 Mn in 2019 to US$ 11.78 Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2020 to 2027.

At present, the Europe automotive industry is experiencing significant incorporation of various advanced technologies in cars to improve the safety and efficiency of the occupants. The automakers are leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to realize the patterns and trends of the driver and improve the safety of the vehicle. Both technologies are ready to become a vital part of upcoming vehicles and the automotive industry. In the race of connected cars and self-driving vehicles, predictive vehicle technologies are gaining acceptance among all auto types, which offers notable convenience to the driver and passengers.

Company Profiles

AISIN SEIKI Co.Ltd.

Aptiv PLC

Continental AG

HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Traffilog LTD

Valeo

Visteon Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

EUROPE PREDICTIVE VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Hardware

ADS

Telematics

OBD

By Vehicle Type

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

By Application

Proactive Alerts

Safety and Security

