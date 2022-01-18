Europe Authentication and Brand Protection Market Is Growing Strongly Over Time 2020-2027 Prominent Key Players like AlpVision SA, Authentic Vision, Applied DNA Sciences Inc.,
The authentication and brand protection market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 872.24 Mn in 2019 to US$ 1477.17 Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027.
The Europe authentication and brand protection market is a highly fragmented market with the presence of considerable regional and local players providing numerous solutions for companies investing in the market arena. Owing to the large amount of presence of automotive and aerospace manufacturers in Germany, there is an increase quantity of authentication and brand protection market solutions, which enable the manufacturers to retain their customers and maintain their brand image The demand for overt authentication solutions is maximum among the end users, and the same is expected to continue over the years, thereby catalyzing the growth of the authentication and brand protection market in Germany.
Company Profiles
- AlpVision SA
- Authentic Vision
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.
- Eastman Kodak Company
- De La Rue PLC
- Avery Dennison Corporation
- Centro Grafico dg S.p.A.
- Giesecke + Devrient GmbH
- 3M
- Arjo Solutions
EUROPE AUTHENTICATION AND BRAND PROTECTION MARKET SEGMENTATION
- Overt
- Covert
- Forensic
- Digital
- Security Printing & Tamper Proof Labels
- Security Inks & Coatings
- OVDS and Holograms
- Unique Codes
- Bar Codes
- RFID
- Authentication ICS
- Others
