North America Application Control Market Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth 2020 to 2027 With Top Vendors are Broadcom, Inc, McAfee, LLC, DriveLock SE, VMware, Inc

North America Application Control Market Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth 2020 to 2027

The application control market in North America was valued US$ 329.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 447.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Several factors such as recent rising cyber threats, stringent regulatory guidelines and increasing popularity of Bring-Your-Own device (BYOD) to work have factored in significantly, resulting in positive growth of the market over the past few years. Furthermore, the rising popularity of application control among prominent market players among different industry verticals has contributed in the adoption of the solution in both developed and developing economies. Thus, the surge in the demand for robust and efficient end-point protection has significantly propelled the growth of the market in recent years.

NORTH AMERICA APPLICATION CONTROL MARKET SEGMENTATION

Application control Market – By Component

  • Solution
  • Services

Application control Market – By Service Component

  • Managed Services
  • Professional Services

Application control Market – By Access Point

  • Desktops/Laptops
  • Servers
  • Mobiles/Tablets

Application control Market – By Enterprise Size

  • Small & Medium Enterprises
  • Large Enterprises

Application control Market – By Vertical

  • Government and Defense
  • BFSI
  • IT and Telecom
  • Healthcare
  • Retail

