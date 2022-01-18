Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market 2020 Size, Share, Analysis, Upcoming Trends, Latest Innovations, Growth, Key Players and Competitive Strategies by 2027

The virtual desktop infrastructure market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 1,283.7 Mn in 2019 to US$ 3,388.5 Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2020 to 2027.

In the digital era, the competition in various industries is growing at an unprecedented rate and companies are continuously striving to find solutions that could help in enhancing employee productivity, operational efficiency while reducing the overall costs. Hence, the demand for advanced solutions such as virtual desktop infrastructure has been growing at an impressive pace across various industries including IT & telecom, government, healthcare, BFSI, education, retail, and manufacturing. The popular trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) is complementing the growth of virtual desktop infrastructure market as VDI solutions provide organizations with secure and controlled desktop environment which employees can access from any device that they use.

Get Sample Copy of this Europe Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00012813

Company Profiles

Amazon.com, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

VMware

Fujitsu Limited

Dell Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

EUROPE VIRTUAL DESKTOP INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Offerings

Solution

Services

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprise

By End User

IT & Telecom

Government

Healthcare

BFSI

Education

Retail

Manufacturing

Other

Order a Copy of this Europe Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00012813

Reasons to buy report

To understand the Europe virtual desktop infrastructure market landscape and identify market segments that are most likely to guarantee a strong return

Stay ahead of the race by comprehending the ever-changing competitive landscape for Europe virtual desktop infrastructure market

Efficiently plan M&A and partnership deals in Europe virtual desktop infrastructure market by identifying market segments with the most promising probable sales

Helps to take knowledgeable business decisions from perceptive and comprehensive analysis of market performance of various segment form Europe virtual desktop infrastructure market

Obtain market revenue forecast for market by various segments from 2020-2027 in Europe region.

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: [email protected]

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/