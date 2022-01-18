Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Brake Pads Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials include Robert Bosch, Aisin Seiki, Akebono Brake Industry, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive, Dongying Xinyi Automobile Fitting, Federal-Mogul Motorparts, Fras Le and Japan Brake Industrial, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Brake Pads

Brake Shoes

Other

Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Robert Bosch

Aisin Seiki

Akebono Brake Industry

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive

Dongying Xinyi Automobile Fitting

Federal-Mogul Motorparts

Fras Le

Japan Brake Industrial

Nan Hoang Traffic Instrument

Nisshinbo Holdings Inc

TMD Friction Holdings GmbH

Federal-Mogul

ZF

SGL Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive OEM

