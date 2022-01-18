Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials in global, including the following market information:
- Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Brake Pads Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials include Robert Bosch, Aisin Seiki, Akebono Brake Industry, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive, Dongying Xinyi Automobile Fitting, Federal-Mogul Motorparts, Fras Le and Japan Brake Industrial, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Brake Pads
- Brake Shoes
- Other
Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Passenger Car
- Commercial Vehicle
Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Robert Bosch
- Aisin Seiki
- Akebono Brake Industry
- Continental AG
- Delphi Automotive
- Dongying Xinyi Automobile Fitting
- Federal-Mogul Motorparts
- Fras Le
- Japan Brake Industrial
- Nan Hoang Traffic Instrument
- Nisshinbo Holdings Inc
- TMD Friction Holdings GmbH
- Federal-Mogul
- ZF
- SGL Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive OEM
