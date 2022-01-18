Passenger Car Radial Tires Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Passenger Car Radial Tires in global, including the following market information:

Global Passenger Car Radial Tires Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Passenger Car Radial Tires Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Passenger Car Radial Tires companies in 2021 (%)

The global Passenger Car Radial Tires market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Replacement Tires Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Passenger Car Radial Tires include Bridgestone, Michelin, Goodyear, Continental, ZC Rubber, Sumitomo Rubber, Double Coin, Pirelli and Aeolus Tyre, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Passenger Car Radial Tires manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Passenger Car Radial Tires Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Passenger Car Radial Tires Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Replacement Tires

OEM Tires

Global Passenger Car Radial Tires Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Passenger Car Radial Tires Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Car

Light Truck

Global Passenger Car Radial Tires Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Passenger Car Radial Tires Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Passenger Car Radial Tires revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Passenger Car Radial Tires revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Passenger Car Radial Tires sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Passenger Car Radial Tires sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bridgestone

Michelin

Goodyear

Continental

ZC Rubber

Sumitomo Rubber

Double Coin

Pirelli

Aeolus Tyre

Sailun Group

Cooper tire

Hankook

Yokohama

Giti Tire

KUMHO TIRE

Triangle Tire Group

Cheng Shin Rubber

Linglong Tire

Toyo Tires

Xingyuan group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Passenger Car Radial Tires Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Passenger Car Radial Tires Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Passenger Car Radial Tires Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Passenger Car Radial Tires Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Passenger Car Radial Tires Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Passenger Car Radial Tires Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Passenger Car Radial Tires Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Passenger Car Radial Tires Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Passenger Car Radial Tires Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Passenger Car Radial Tires Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Passenger Car Radial Tires Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Passenger Car Radial Tires Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Passenger Car Radial Tires Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Passenger Car Radial Tires Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Passenger Car Radial Tires Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Passenger

