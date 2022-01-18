Light Truck Tyres Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Light Truck Tyres in global, including the following market information:
- Global Light Truck Tyres Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Light Truck Tyres Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Light Truck Tyres companies in 2021 (%)
The global Light Truck Tyres market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Radial Tyres Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Light Truck Tyres include Bridgestone, Michelin, Goodyear, Continental, ZC Rubber, Sumitomo Rubber, Double Coin, Pirelli and Aeolus Tyre, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Light Truck Tyres manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Light Truck Tyres Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Light Truck Tyres Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Radial Tyres
- Bias Tyres
Global Light Truck Tyres Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Light Truck Tyres Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Replacement
- OEM
Global Light Truck Tyres Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Light Truck Tyres Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Light Truck Tyres revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Light Truck Tyres revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Light Truck Tyres sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Light Truck Tyres sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Bridgestone
- Michelin
- Goodyear
- Continental
- ZC Rubber
- Sumitomo Rubber
- Double Coin
- Pirelli
- Aeolus Tyre
- Sailun Group
- Cooper tire
- Hankook
- Yokohama
- Giti Tire
- KUMHO TIRE
- Triangle Tire Group
- Cheng Shin Rubber
- Linglong Tire
- Toyo Tires
- Xingyuan group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Light Truck Tyres Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Light Truck Tyres Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Light Truck Tyres Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Light Truck Tyres Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Light Truck Tyres Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Light Truck Tyres Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Light Truck Tyres Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Light Truck Tyres Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Light Truck Tyres Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Light Truck Tyres Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Light Truck Tyres Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Light Truck Tyres Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Light Truck Tyres Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Light Truck Tyres Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Light Truck Tyres Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Light Truck Tyres Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Light Truck Tyres Market Size Markets, 2021 &
